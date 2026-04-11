Senior Party official’s official visits to Laos, Cambodia successful: FM

HÀ NỘI — The official visits to Laos and Cambodia by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on April 9-10 were a great success, demonstrating the strong political determination of the leaders of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia to elevate their traditional friendly neighbourliness to a new height, thereby making positive contributions to regional and global peace, stability, prosperity, and development.

The remarks were made by Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung in an interview granted to the press on the outstanding outcomes of the visits.

He said this was Tú’s first overseas trip in his current capacity, taking place shortly after the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and the consolidation of the state apparatus by the National Assembly. It was even more meaningful as it coincided with the time when the people of Laos and Cambodia were preparing to celebrate their traditional New Year festivals - Bunpimay in Laos and Chol Chnam Thmey in Cambodia.

The all-level leaders and people of both countries extended a solemn welcome and warm, sincere sentiments to Tú and the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State. The visits were a great success and carried significant meaning.

First, the visits, which followed the first state visits by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to the two countries after the success of the 14th National Party Congress, demonstrated the special importance that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam attach to the traditional, close-knit, and strategically significant relationships between Việt Nam and its neighbours. During meetings and talks, high-ranking leaders of Laos and Cambodia shared this profound significance.

Second, during the visits, the Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the leaders of Laos and Cambodia exchanged views on the situation in each country to update information and enhance mutual understanding. The Lao and Cambodia leaders highly appreciated Việt Nam’s comprehensive achievements during the 13th National Party Congress term, as well as the successful organisation of National Assembly election and the consolidation of the leadership apparatus. They warmly congratulated Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and other leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State on their elections, expressing confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, headed by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Việt Nam will continue to achieve new accomplishments.

Third, the visits contributed to further strengthening political trust, a key and strategic element of the relationships. Regarding recent outcomes, Tú and the leaders of the two countries noted that cooperation has developed positively and comprehensively. Economic, trade, and investment relations have seen encouraging progress and are increasingly commensurate with political ties. Cooperation in security and defence, infrastructure connectivity, transport links, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges has become more effective. On this occasion, the leaders also discussed orientations and specific measures to effectively implement high-level agreements, including those on major and emerging issues such as coordinating responses to impacts from crises in the Middle East, particularly in the energy and electricity sectors.

Fourth, the Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat met with Vietnamese communities and businesses in both countries to listen to their aspirations, and held a meaningful meeting with Cambodian alumni who had studied in Việt Nam. These engagements helped further strengthen the bonds between Việt Nam and the two neighbouring countries.

Building on the important outcomes of the visits, FM Trung said Việt Nam will continue to closely coordinate with Laos and Cambodia to implement the following directions and measures.

First, the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia will continue the exchange of visits and delegations at all levels, especially at the high-level and via Party and State channels, to enhance understanding, strengthen trust, improve cooperation effectiveness, and jointly address emerging issues. These are highly practical activities with strategic significance.

Second, they will effectively implement high-level agreements and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, promote Party-to-Party cooperation, continue implementing cooperation mechanisms between the Parties, and enhance cooperation among agencies, ministries, sectors, and localities. Recently, the Secretariat issued a directive on strengthening the Party’s leadership over the signing and implementation of international commitments, which represents an important direction.

Third, the three countries will strengthen linkages in trade, investment, infrastructure, finance and banking, and supply chains, creating favourable conditions for businesses of the three countries to expand cooperation, striving to soon raise bilateral trade turnover with Laos to US$10 billion and with Cambodia to $20 billion, commensurate with each country’s potential and strengths.

Fourth, they will closely coordinate in border management and protection, and in preventing and combating cross-border and transnational crimes, including drug-related crimes, cybercrime, and high-tech crime.

Fifth, they will closely coordinate in preparing for and organising activities to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Việt Nam–Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2027), the 50th anniversary of the Việt Nam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2027), and the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam–Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 – 2027). These activities will promote public participation, honour the great historical values of the traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual support among the three Parties and countries, and preserve these bonds as an invaluable asset for future generations.

Sixth, Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia will promote the role of the media in providing information on each country’s development and their cooperation, thereby enhancing mutual understanding, strengthening the social foundation, fostering friendship, and building lasting public support for the development of Việt Nam–Laos and Việt Nam–Cambodia relations. — VNA/VNS