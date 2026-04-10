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Key Vietnamese Party official’s Laos visit a complete success

April 10, 2026 - 09:09
Officials highlighted progress on flagship projects and reaffirmed political ties as the cornerstone of bilateral relations.
Bounleua Phandanouvong, head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The official visit to Laos by Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú was a resounding success across all fronts, according to a Lao Party official.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Laos, Bounleua Phandanouvong, head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, affirmed that the April 9 visit and related activities were conducted successfully and fulfilled all set objectives.

During the visit, Tú held meetings with LPRP General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Permanent member of the LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat Vilay Lakhamphong.

The talks took place in a frank, open and constructive atmosphere imbued with comradeship, featuring comprehensive exchanges on all areas of bilateral cooperation.

Both sides reached high consensus on effectively implementing high-level agreements and advancing cooperation in a more substantive and in-depth manner.

Priority was given to accelerating key projects, including the Vientiane-Hà Nội expressway and the Vientiane-Vũng Áng railway, alongside cooperation in education and especially political ties, seen as a firm pillar guiding the future of bilateral relations.

The Lao official described the visit as an important milestone, making a significant contribution to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, while further deepening the strategic ties between the two countries. — VNA/VNS

Cambodia Laos Vietnam cooperation partnership Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

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