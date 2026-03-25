Teachers need further training in the digital age

Resolution 71-NQ/TW issued last year by the Politburo of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and other policies on developing education in the digital age are ushering in a profound transformation for the education and training sector. Dr Vũ Minh Đức, director of the Department of Teachers and Educational Management, spoke to nhandan.vn on this topic.

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) applications are defined as one of the key drivers of education reform. Where does teaching staff fit into this process in the current policy approach?

One consistent viewpoint in the Ministry of Education and Training's policy planning is that technology is a tool and teachers are the decisive factor. In current policy, teaching staff is placed in three core positions.

First, teachers are the centre and subject of education innovation. We do not consider AI or technology a threat to or replacement for teachers. Rather, we believe that teachers are masters of technology that serves educational goals.

This viewpoint is consistent with the spirit of Resolution 29-NQ/TW, confirming that teaching staff is the key factor determining the success or failure of fundamental and comprehensive educational reform.

AI can assist in teaching literacy, but only teachers can inspire and cultivate character in students – this is a core requirement that cannot be transferred.

Second, teachers are the highest priority in our strategy for improving capability. A project approved under Decision 131/QĐ-TTg sets a target of providing 100 per cent of teachers with training on digital skills and information security to help them effectively use technology and AI, so as to reduce their administrative workload and help them focus on their expertise.

Third, teachers' status is built and protected by a legal framework. The development of the Law on Teachers aims to expand professional autonomy, encourage the application of new technologies and link the requirement to improve skills with appropriate salary and allowance policies.

Who will be primarily responsible for training teachers in digital transformation and AI – colleges and institutions, or technology companies?

This is a strategic question in terms of workforce management in the context of rapid technological development.

Using a former approach, focusing only on defining who is responsible, we would struggle to keep up with the pace of AI development and digital transformation.

Teacher training colleges play a fundamental role as initial training centres, ensuring that graduates possess the mindset and capabilities to master technology. They also serve as research institutions, assessing the suitability of technology and AI applications for students' psychology and development, preventing indiscriminate and counterproductive educational practices.

The ministry’s training system works as a coordinator, while State management agencies are responsible for developng and issuing a digital competency framework for teachers and monitoring the quality of training programmes, ensuring consistency and effectiveness in implementation nationwide.

In terms of practising and updating technologies, businesses are an important resource. Amid rapidly changing technology, businesses provide tools and practice platforms to test out new trends.

The public-private partnership model not only helps reduce pressure on the State budget but also increases the practicality of training activities.

Could you tell us more about setting up the digital competency framework for teachers?

At present, the ministry is finalising a circular introducing the digital competency framework for teachers and educational administrators, which is expected to become a legal document applied nationwide.

The framework is based on three core principles: open-ended and tiered design to suit the diverse conditions and abilities of teaching staff; a focus on teachers leveraging technology and AI to create more effective lessons and assess students more accurately; and teachers' adaptability and self-improvement.

In summary, the digital competency framework is not intended to create additional sub-licenses but rather to guide and protect educators, helping them clearly define their position in the digital transformation process and choose appropriate training paths.

What does the education sector do to avoid inequality for teachers in remote regions with ethnic communities?

If digital transformation only focuses on purchasing equipment while neglecting people, technology will not only fail to create value but may also deepen disparities between regions.

Modern equipment becomes wasteful if teachers cannot master the technology; conversely, investing appropriately in educators will turn digital transformation into a tool for narrowing inequality.

Teachers in disadvantaged regions need AI more than others.

In areas lacking teachers, teaching materials and laboratory facilities, simple digital tools can compensate for these limitations, reducing teachers' workload and improving the quality of their lessons.

Training is therefore designed to simplify technical aspects, maximise effectiveness and connect with mechanisms for sharing and networking expertise so that teachers are not left to fend for themselves.

Digital transformation is not an easy path, but it is an inevitable choice for Vietnamese education to integrate in the global education and develop sustainably. VNS