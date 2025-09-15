Prensa Latina reporter highlights VNA’s role in providing insights into Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has provided the world with insights into Việt Nam’s journey since the previous century, according to veteran war correspondent Luis Manuel Arce Isaac from Latin American news agency Prensa Latina.

Speaking to VNA correspondents in Havana on the occasion of the VNA’s 80th traditional day (September 15), the reporter expressed admiration for the VNA's current status as one of the world’s leading advanced and modern news agencies.

Comparing his experiences working alongside VNA colleagues during the war, he wanted to witness these changes first-hand. He particularly noted the impressive development of the VNA's team, especially the younger generation, which made veteran correspondents like him proud. Luis Manuel Arce Isaac affirmed that the VNA's historical role deserves recognition and will continue to be affirmed in the future.

He described the VNA as "a small window to the world" during Việt Nam's struggle for independence. Today, however, it has transformed into "a vast space" connecting Việt Nam with all the continents and being followed globally. This remarkable progress, he said, is a result of tireless efforts, a spirit of dedication, and effective information policies that accurately reflect both domestic realities and international issues.

Luis Manuel Arce Isaac also praised the VNA’s foreign service information strategy and its widespread cooperation with media agencies worldwide. He highlighted the agreements and partnerships that the VNA has signed with news agencies across all continents, including that of Cuba, as a testament to mutual respect, credibility, and sustainable cooperation.

Discussing the partnership between the VNA and Prensa Latina, he called it a beautiful symbol of solidarity and friendship between revolutionary journalists and patriots. He affirmed that this is one of the strongest and most enduring collaborations among international news agencies globally. Concluding his remarks, he said: "Congratulations to this eternal brotherhood!" — VNA/VNS