Cultural diplomacy reinforces Việt Nam's soft power in new era: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — Making culture count on the world stage, a Vietnam News Agency reporter spoke with Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO Nguyễn Minh Vũ about the mission of cultural diplomacy in the new era.

Việt Nam adopted its Cultural Diplomacy Strategy to 2030. Could you please explain how cultural diplomacy is integrated with political and economic diplomacy?

Since the launch of the renewal policy, the Party and State have identified cultural diplomacy as one of the three pillars of Việt Nam’s comprehensive diplomacy, alongside political and economic diplomacy. These pillars are closely connected, with culture both laying the foundation and acting as a catalyst for political and economic engagement.

Politically, cultural diplomacy has helped create a favourable environment and enhanced Việt Nam’s image and prestige on the global stage. President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought and Vietnamese cultural icons such as Nguyễn Trãi, Nguyễn Du and Hồ Xuân Hương have been honoured by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for their contributions to the planet and wider society. Cultural elements are also woven into high-level visits, from the inauguration of the Memorial Room dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh in Azerbaijan to leaders’ visits to the Temple of Literature and the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long. These symbolic moments present Việt Nam as a country of rich identity and reliability.

Việt Nam’s growing role at UNESCO also illustrates this success. By contributing initiatives and holding important positions, the country has built international trust while creating new channels for diplomatic engagement.

Economically, cultural diplomacy has promoted trade, investment, tourism and the development of a 'heritage economy.' Large-scale events such as 'Việt Nam Days Abroad' combine art, cuisine, handicrafts and business networking, creating strong appeal for international partners and new opportunities for localities and enterprises. UNESCO-recognised sites such as Hội An, Ninh Bình, Quảng Ninh and Huế have become drivers of green tourism and sustainable livelihoods. With 73 UNESCO titles, the highest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Việt Nam has turned heritage into both a cultural and economic asset.

In short, cultural diplomacy, intertwined with political and economic diplomacy, is not just a task under the Cultural Diplomacy Strategy to 2030 but a long-term vision for a modern, comprehensive diplomacy that serves national interests and development.

How do you assess the role of overseas Vietnamese in promoting Việt Nam’s culture abroad?

Nearly six million Vietnamese living in over 130 countries and territories across the world have served as 'unofficial cultural ambassadors' and helped preserve and spread Vietnamese cultural identity while integrating with local communities.

Wherever Vietnamese people settle, vibrant expressions of Vietnamese culture flourish: language, customs, cuisine and festivals such as Lunar New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival. These celebrations attract not only Vietnamese communities but also international friends, with dishes such as pho, spring rolls and banh mi transcending community boundaries to become cultural bridges.

What is remarkable is the way Vietnamese culture, through its warmth and authenticity, resonates with foreigners. Many international friends are not just admirers but active practitioners of Vietnamese culture as they study the language, practise Vovinam martial arts, cook Vietnamese dishes or don the Áo dài. Some even celebrate Tết with Vietnamese families, while world-renowned chefs embrace Vietnamese cuisine as a creative inspiration. The love of culture knows no borders: once it touches people’s hearts, it transcends geography.

Promoting Vietnamese culture abroad is not about one-off events but a long-term journey of the entire community. Overseas Vietnamese are living bridges and endless cultural currents carrying Việt Nam’s identity further to the world, where it is increasingly recognised, embraced and shared.

In the era of the nation’s rise, could you please tell us what role cultural diplomacy should play?

Việt Nam is entering a new era – the era of the nation’s rise, aiming for prosperity and strength. In this context, the diplomatic sector in general and cultural diplomacy in particular must adapt with new mindsets and approaches, as set out in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation.

First, cultural diplomacy must be closely connected with economic diplomacy to achieve socio-economic development goals. With targets of 8 per cent economic growth in 2025 and two-digit growth in the following years, and to become a high-income developed nation by 2045, cultural diplomacy should promote the national image, tourism potential, foreign investment attraction and international trade connections while developing competitive cultural industries and the heritage economy.

Second, it should play an important role in promoting intensive and extensive international cultural integration while preserving national identity. Through the engagement of sectors, localities, enterprises and citizens, Việt Nam will become an attractive destination for international cultural events, leveraging famous media channels and influential figures to effectively showcase Vietnamese culture to diverse global audiences.

Third, cultural diplomacy helps improve Việt Nam’s position and prestige, and enhance the country’s soft power and comprehensive national strength in the new era, building Việt Nam as a peaceful, friendly, dynamic and innovative nation that contributes positively to regional and global development.

As Party General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised, culture must be fully integrated into diplomacy, with every external activity becoming a cultural activity. Culture should be both a means and a principle, both method and objective, constantly elevating Việt Nam’s soft power to new heights.

In short, in the new era of aspirations and integration, cultural diplomacy is not merely a choice but a strategic requirement and a historic mission that enables Việt Nam to enter a new stage of development: economically prosperous, culturally rich and firmly positioned on the international stage. — VNA/VNS