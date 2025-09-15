Health files go digital but rollout hits a few bugs

As Việt Nam’s health sector plugs into digital transformation, electronic health records (EHRs) are fast becoming a cornerstone of modern care—streamlining services, saving resources and boosting patient satisfaction. But while the potential is clear, rolling out EHRs nationwide remains an uphill task, particularly in grassroots facilities and remote regions.

Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên spoke with Sức khỏe & Đời sống (Health & Life) online newspaper about the barriers, policy directions and the expected impact of EHRs on the country’s healthcare system.

What are the biggest challenges the health sector faces in rolling out electronic health records nationwide, particularly at the grassroots and in remote areas?

As of now, 339 out of 1,650 medical facilities nationwide have replaced paper records with EHRs, as required by regulations. However, several hurdles remain.

First is the legal framework. Some specific mechanisms and policies for digital transformation in healthcare are still lacking. Record formats are not fully standardised, procurement rules for IT are complicated and IT-related costs are not yet reflected in medical service pricing.

Second is IT infrastructure. Many hospitals still rely on outdated equipment, weak network systems and unsynchronised platforms, especially at lower-level facilities. Implementing EHRs also requires upgrading supporting systems such as Hospital Information Systems (HIS), Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Radiology Information Systems (RIS–PACS) and hospital management infrastructure. This demands significant investment.

Third is human resources. Most facilities lack dedicated IT staff. Medical workers often have limited skills in using digital applications and software.

Finally is financing. State budget allocations for IT and digital transformation remain insufficient. Hospitals largely rely on their own development funds, which strain other activities, particularly in mountainous, island and low-income areas.

What concrete steps is the Ministry of Health taking to ensure data security, privacy and interoperability of EHRs?

Data security and privacy are already addressed under various laws, including the Law on Information Security, the Law on Cybersecurity and the Law on Electronic Transactions, as well as related decrees and circulars. The ministry will continue reviewing and updating these regulations to safeguard data and enable interoperability across facilities.

We have also worked with the Ministry of Public Security, the Government Office and local authorities to issue guidelines for implementing electronic health records, referral forms and appointment slips. In addition, we are developing shared data categories and have introduced a government decree on health data management, creating a legal basis for building and integrating health databases, including EHRs.

Furthermore, the ministry is rolling out a centralised health sector operations platform (IOC) and an information system for managing medical services nationwide. These tools will strengthen State management and support local healthcare operations.

How do you assess the impact of electronic health records on the quality of care and patient satisfaction, particularly in the post-COVID-19 context?

For patients, EHRs bring significant convenience. They no longer need to carry stacks of paper documents, worry about losing test results or struggle to read handwritten notes. They can easily compare health indicators over time. Combined with personal health records, EHRs help individuals manage lifelong health information, including medical history, family history, allergies and medications, allowing them to take a more proactive role in disease prevention and self-care.

For doctors and medical staff, EHRs enable rapid data sharing across departments and hospitals, reducing redundant tests and imaging. Records are clear, easy to read and quickly retrievable, which shortens consultation times, supports timely treatment and minimises clinical errors. Compared to handwritten paper files, which are time-consuming and error-prone, digital records managed by patient ID codes ensure data is systematically stored. Electronic prescriptions also help prevent medication errors.

For clinical processes, digitisation streamlines every stage from registration and consultation to prescriptions and billing, cutting waiting times and reducing unnecessary paperwork. Both doctors and patients can access records from anywhere with an internet connection, which is especially beneficial for long-term treatment.

For healthcare facilities, EHRs reduce storage costs, provide data for research and enhance transparency in managing drugs, consumables and services.

For health management, EHRs and personal health records generate a massive pool of medical big data. This supports disease forecasting, evidence-based policymaking and the development of smart health applications.

For health insurance, electronic records ensure transparent cost management and curb over-prescription or unnecessary tests. Once digitally signed, EHR data cannot be altered, guaranteeing integrity.

In short, EHRs benefit patients, doctors and administrators alike. They are a critical and timely step toward building a digital health system. — VNS