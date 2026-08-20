Grammy Award winners, Vietnamese artists collaborate on Hà Nội performance

HÀ NỘI — Grammy Award winners and Vietnamese artists are working together on a show that will take place in Hà Nội on August 20, marking a collaborative effort between SpaceSpeakers Label and Rice Money Hospitality Group.

The show will feature DannyBoyStyles, Scott Storch, Soobin and Binz, bringing together leading international producers and Vietnamese artists for a special performance at AY VY Hà Nội, a cultural venue at Hồ Gươm Opera House.

Styles won his first Grammy award for working on the Weeknd's Beauty Behind the Madness. He was behind the production and songwriting for Often, Acquainted and Angel. He received his next Grammy for co-writing 6 Inch for Beyoncé in 2013, a song that appeared on the album Lemonade, which won a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Storch emerged as one of the music industry’s leading producers in the early 2000s. His production credits include hit records by Beyoncé, 50 Cent, The Game, Chris Brown, Dr Dre, Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Soobin and Binz are artists under the SpaceSpeakers Label. Soobin is known for a string of major hits and a distinctive contemporary sound. With his creative vision and growing influence, he has become a popular Vietnamese artist seeking to reach international audiences.

Binz is one of Việt Nam’s leading rappers, known for a contemporary style blending hip-hop and R&B with poetic lyrics. Beyond his success as a hit-maker, he has helped bring rap and hip-hop closer to mainstream audiences and raise the profile of the genre in Việt Nam.

Growing from a circle of pioneering artists who helped shape a new generation of Vietnamese music, SpaceSpeakers Group was formally established to lay the foundations for a professionally managed, long-term music ecosystem.

The collaboration goes beyond a business partnership, bringing together artists and industry professionals from different musical backgrounds while creating opportunities for further international cooperation.

The performance begins at 7pm at AY VY Hà Nội, 40 Hàng Bài Street. — VNS