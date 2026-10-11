AIGS confirms PNJ diamond samples are natural and match declared

HCM CITY — The Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences (AIGS) has confirmed that all PNJ diamond samples it tested were natural diamonds and matched the 4C specifications previously published by Phú Nhuận Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ).

Kennedy Ho, chairman of AIGS, recently visited PNJ and presented the company with an independent verification certificate.

AIGS independently verified diamonds selected by Vinacontrol, an authorised independent inspection body, as representative samples of PNJ’s retail merchandise. The verification was conducted by AIGS-certified gemmologists using calibrated laboratory equipment and internationally recognised grading methodologies.

The results confirmed that 100 per cent of the samples tested were natural diamonds and that all verified 4Cs data, covering colour, clarity, cut and carat weight, were consistent with PNJ’s previously published specifications.

The verification comes amid changes in the jewellery market and growing consumer demand for transparency regarding product origin and quality. Independent verification plays an increasingly important role in providing information that can be cross-checked and validated.

The verification comes amid changes in the jewellery market and growing consumer demand for origin, quality and transparency of products. Independent verification plays an increasingly vital role in providing information that can be cross-checked and validated.

PNJ said the verification was a key step in demonstrating its commitment to transparency and the continuous enhancement of its professional capabilities. It also provides a foundation for strengthening customer trust.

The company added that this is also part of its comprehensive restructuring process, which focuses on strengthening financial health, improving corporate governance and risk management, overhauling business operations, reinforcing customer and market confidence, and building an organisation equipped to meet future challenges.

Based in Bangkok, a regional hub for the gemstone trade, AIGS is one of Asia’s leading gemmological education and testing institutions. With 48 years of experience, it is known for training gemmologists, conducting in-depth research, and providing gemstone testing and certification services in accordance with international standards. — VNS