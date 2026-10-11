HCM City to host international feed, livestock & meat industry expo

HCM CITY — Vietstock Expo & Forum to be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from October 21–23 will showcase the latest products, technologies, and services in the livestock industry.

Organised by Informa Markets and endorsed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Việt Nam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock and Meat Industry Show will feature more than 300 brands and hopes to welcome 13,000 trade visitors and professionals from 40 countries and regions.

By bringing together solutions spanning animal health, nutrition, farm operations, and processing, the event will offer a broad view of the technologies and services shaping modern livestock production.

Its Hosted Buyer Programme will facilitate trade matchmaking, and expects to get 100 key buyers from Việt Nam, Laos, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

The ASEAN Livestock Associations Round Table is a key platform for regional collaboration, bringing together livestock associations from Việt Nam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

During the three-day event, there will be conferences, technical seminars and specialised sessions covering policy and regulation, animal health, farm management, production Technologies, and sustainability.

The Department of Animal Health and Production will lead three conferences examining key issues across the entire supply chain.

The development of a safe, environmentally responsible, and competitive environment will be a key focus of the government-led programme.

The Sustainable Livestock Conference organised by the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam on October 21 will examine issues affecting smaller producers and opportunities for more sustainable farm development.

The Việt Nam Poultry Association will hold the Poultry Production Conference, focusing on changes in poultry production and technology use.

Three livestock road shows will connect local businesses and farming communities with experts and solution providers, while the Feed–Farm–Factory Tour (3F Tour) will offer first-hand insights into production operations. — VNS