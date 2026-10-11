Vietjet inaugurates new international routes

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has launched new services connecting Hà Nội with Almaty and Prague, as well as Almaty with Prague, expanding its intercontinental network and marking the airline’s expansion into the EU.

The new air links offer more travel options between Việt Nam, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic, while fostering greater tourism, trade and cultural exchange across Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Europe, Vietjet said in a statement.

The inauguration ceremonies took place at Almaty International Airport and Václav Havel Airport in Prague on Saturday, October 10 (local time).

Speaking at the launch ceremony for the new routes, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Dương Hoài Nam said: "Việt Nam and the Czech Republic have a strong foundation of time-tested friendship, and now we need more bridges to carry that friendship forward. Air connectivity is one of those bridges."

"This new route will contribute to making the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Czechia not only stronger at the governmental level, but also more vibrant among our peoples," he said.

Vietjet CEO Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said that the launch of these new routes marked an important milestone in the airline's international network expansion.

"Vietjet will continue to expand its services to Europe, making travel easier between Europe, Australia and Asia," he said.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to Việt Nam and bringing Vietnamese and international travellers closer to destinations rich in culture, heritage and unique experiences, while supporting the growth of trade and investment."

The routes operate twice weekly, with round-trip services on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using modern Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft.

Passengers can choose Business and SkyBoss services, featuring attentive hospitality, a diverse culinary selection and an enhanced travel experience. Vietnamese citizens can visit Kazakhstan visa-free for stays of up to 30 days.

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, captivates visitors with its Gothic, Baroque and Art Nouveau architecture, historic squares and cultural heritage preserved over centuries.

Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, is renowned for its spectacular natural landscapes, diverse culture and strategic position in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, the routes to Hà Nội offer international visitors a way to discover Việt Nam’s renowned cultural, historical and natural heritage. — VNS