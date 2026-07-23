EV charging networks expand as third-party operators step up investment

HÀ NỘI — Third-party electric vehicle (EV) charging operators in Việt Nam are expanding their networks as EV adoption accelerates, easing concerns over charging infrastructure beyond the country's dominant VinFast ecosystem.

TMT Motors, the Vietnamese distributor of Wuling vehicles, has ramped up plans to develop public charging infrastructure after previously promoting its ambition to build one million or more charging stations.

In May 2025, the company announced plans to invest in at least 30,000 charging stations, equivalent to 60,000 charging points, by 2030.

Established late last year to carry out the project, TMT EGreen said it had completed the first phase of deployment after three months, bringing charging stations into operation in HCM City and the provinces of An Giang, Kiên Giang, Bình Thuận and Ninh Thuận.

The company said the next phase will add 160 charging stations, including 320kW fast chargers, with a target of operating 2,100 charging stations nationwide by the end of 2026.

Separately, Chinese automaker BYD signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Futa EV Power in late June to expand charging access for BYD vehicle owners in Việt Nam.

Under the agreement, customers of BYD Vietnam and Futa EV Power will be able to use charging stations across the Futa/Kim Long ecosystem as well as BYD Vietnam's nationwide charging network at business locations and other mutually agreed sites.

Electronic toll collection service provider VETC also said its VETC Charging Station platform has connected more than 350 charging stations nationwide, covering about half of Việt Nam's multi-brand charging station network.

The company said new partners include ChargeLink, NovaCharge and Eboost, adding that operators connected to the VETC payment platform have reported a significant increase in charging station usage.

Although the charging networks are not yet large enough to fully meet demand, the expansion of infrastructure by automakers and third-party operators is expected to improve charging access for electric vehicle users in Việt Nam, experts said. — VNS