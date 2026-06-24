Cần Thơ, India envisage common ground to develop closer partnerships

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ and India have a lot of untapped potential to work together by playing to each other’s strengths, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Lê Quang Tùng told Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa during a recent working session.

Tùng noted that bilateral relationship has made headway over the past few years but remains well short of its potential. India is now one of the fastest-growing sources of visitors to Việt Nam, while Cần Thơ city welcomes more than 7 million tourists a year, a springboard for stronger links.

A recent administrative restructuring has given Cần Thơ more space to develop and cemented its role as a growth pole in the Mekong Delta and a key link in the region’s economic network. Its first-half growth in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is estimated at 7.4-7.6 per cent, and with 123 foreign-invested projects worth nearly US$7 billion, there’s a big window to bring in more Indian investors.

More than 500 Indian students are already studying in the city, which is seen as an important foundation to wider academic and sci-tech partnerships.

With that momentum, Tùng pushed for stronger business ties, trade, and investment, and asked India to help spotlight the city’s development potential. He pointed to information technology, digital transformation, hi-tech farming, processing industries, renewable energy, and logistics as top targets.

He proposed expanding collaboration in education and training, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. Both sides should step up tourism cooperation, he said, noting that Indian visitors tend to fall into the mid- to high-end bracket, with relatively high spending levels and a strong appetite for cultural experiences.

To win over that market, Cần Thơ plans to craft river-based tourism packages that mix places to stay, local food and eco-friendly adventures.

Sherpa, for his part, said he sees strong potential for Cần Thơ to partner with Indian cities and promised to keep serving as a bridge for economic, trade, science, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. He also revealed plans to bring a delegation of Indian businesses to scout investment opportunities in the city soon.

He vowed to push forward an Indian trade show and an Indian film week in Cần Thơ with local partners.

The guest described the ideas proposed by both sides as practical and highly feasible. Sci-tech, trade, and economy will anchor bilateral engagement through concrete projects, contributing to deepening the Việt Nam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he added. — VNA/VNS