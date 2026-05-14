Ground broken on $157 million industrial park in Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — Taseco Land on Thursday officially broke ground on the first phase of the Thủy Nguyên Industrial Park project in the northern port city of Hải Phòng, marking a major step in the company’s expansion into the industrial real estate sector.

With a total investment of around VNĐ4 trillion (US$157 million), the project spans nearly 250 hectares and is considered one of Hải Phòng’s key industrial developments. The ceremony was held as part of activities celebrating major national holidays and the 2026 Red Flamboyant Festival.

Located in the centre of Thủy Nguyên, the industrial park covers Bạch Đằng, Nam Triệu and Hòa Bình wards within the core zone of the Đình Vũ – Cát Hải Economic Zone, one of northern Việt Nam’s leading industrial and logistics hubs.

The project is adjacent to the VSIP Hải Phòng Industrial Park and benefits from convenient access to major transport infrastructure, including Lạch Huyện deep-sea port, Cát Bi International Airport, the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng Expressway and the Hải Phòng – Hạ Long – Móng Cái Expressway.

Under the master plan, more than 167 hectares will be allocated for industrial land and warehousing, with around 30 per cent reserved for high-tech manufacturers. Nearly 29 hectares will be dedicated to green space and seven hectares to water surfaces.

The industrial park is designed with integrated infrastructure, including service and administrative zones, internal transport systems, a 110kV substation and a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 7,300 cubic metres per day.

Vũ Quốc Huy, General Director of Taseco Hải Phòng Industrial Park JSC, said the project represented a strategic step in the company’s plan to develop an integrated industrial and logistics ecosystem.

He added that the development reflected Taseco Land’s long-term commitment to supporting economic growth in Hải Phòng and the northern key economic region.

The project is also expected to benefit from investment incentives available within the Đình Vũ – Cát Hải Economic Zone, including tax and land rental incentives as well as administrative support mechanisms.

Prior to the Hải Phòng project, Taseco Land developed the Taseco Đồng Văn 3 Industrial Park in Ninh Bình, further strengthening its presence in the industrial real estate sector. — VNS