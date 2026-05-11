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RoK backs sesame farming development project in Việt Nam

May 11, 2026 - 20:04
The Korea Rural Community Corporation under the Republic of Korea Government said on May 11 that it will collaborate with the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to implement a project supporting the development of the sesame value chain in Việt Nam.

 

The Republic of Korea will provide support to the development of the sesame value chain in Việt Nam. — File Photo

SEOUL — The Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRC) under the Republic of Korea (RoK) Government said on May 11 that it will collaborate with the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) to implement a project supporting the development of the sesame value chain in Việt Nam.

Launched on May 8 with total investment of about 6.7 billion KRW (nearly US$4.8 million) through 2027, the project will focus on Nghệ An and Đồng Tháp provinces, two of Việt Nam’s major sesame-growing areas.

Under the plan, the RoK side will support the construction of agricultural product processing and distribution centres (APCs), develop seed production facilities, and provide drying and processing equipment. The project also includes the dispatch of RoK agricultural experts to Việt Nam and training programmes for local farmers to transfer advanced farming technologies.

Nghệ An province is currently promoting sesame cultivation as a key agricultural product linked to Việt Nam’s new-style rural development programme. However, low productivity and limited processing technology have reduced the sector’s competitiveness.

Nguyễn Đỗ Anh Tuấn, Director General of the International Cooperation Department under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said the cooperation project with the RoK is expected to help improve sesame productivity and quality while raising farmers’ incomes.

Meanwhile, representatives from MAFRA said the initiative forms part of efforts to expand sustainable agricultural development cooperation and strengthen food security between the two countries. — VNA/VNS

 

Việt Nam–RoK trade agriculture

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