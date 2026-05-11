Cần Thơ pins hopes on public spending, tourism, exports to boost economic growth

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ is hoping to accelerate economic growth by speeding up public spending, removing institutional bottlenecks, and creating favourable conditions for private investment, city authorities said.

They have directed agencies to effectively implement development plans, anticipate economic trends and come up with measures to maintain growth through 2026.

They have also been instructed to closely monitor key infrastructure projects, promptly address obstacles related to site clearance and administrative procedures, and improve the efficiency of investment capital utilisation.

The city aims to achieve a public investment disbursement rate of 50 per cent in the second quarter and 100 per cent for the full year.

It is also focusing on resolving difficulties related to investment procedures, land, construction, and environmental issues to facilitate non-budget investment projects and stimulate tourism development.

According to its Department of Finance, Cần Thơ recorded positive socio-economic results in the first four months of 2026, with industrial production, trade, exports, and business activity all seeing strong growth.

The industrial production index rose by an estimated 9.75 per cent year-on-year in the January-April period.

Exports were worth $518.6 million in April, up 5.5 per cent, and $2.02 billion in the first four months of the year, a 10.9 per cent increase.

The city also saw 1,684 enterprises being newly registered during the four months, an increase of 54.21 per cent. They have total registered capital of nearly VNĐ8 trillion ($306 million).

The agricultural sector too performed well, with the city focusing on clean and organic farming, high-quality rice varieties, and sustainable agricultural development programmes linked to green growth in the Mekong Delta.

Cần Thơ is also implementing a tourism stimulus programme for 2026 while enhancing destination management and promoting tourism through coordinated inter-sector campaigns aimed at attracting both domestic and overseas visitors during the peak summer travel season.

The directions were discussed during a regular meeting held by the city People’s Committee on Tuesday to review the socio-economic performance in April and so far this year.

At the meeting, the chairman of the People’s Committee, Trương Cảnh Tuyên, appreciated the efforts of government agencies and grassroots authorities for their efforts but also pointed out shortcomings that need to be addressed to sustain economic growth in the coming months. — VNS