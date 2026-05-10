Điện Biên approves $76 million tourism cable car project

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Điện Biên provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Lương has signed a decision approving the investment policy and investor for a Điện Biên Phủ cultural and historical tourism and cable car complex project.

The approved investor is Fansipan Sa Pa Cable Car Services & Tourism Limited Liability Company, with a total investment capital of over VNĐ2 trillion (US$76 million).

Planned on an area of about 35.4 hectares in Mường Phăng and Pu Nhi communes, the project includes a departure station area of 15.5 hectares, an arrival station covering 5.9 hectares, a cable corridor of 9.7 hectares and transport infrastructure covering 4.2 hectares.

About 6.6 hectares, equivalent to 18.7 per cent of the project area, including transport infrastructure, public green spaces, buffer zones and water surfaces, will be handed over to local authorities for management after construction.

The remaining area will be used for commercial and operational functions, with a designed capacity of around 15,000 visitors per day.

The project is expected to take five years from the date the investor is allocated or leased land by the State to complete construction and put the project into operation.

It will operate for 70 years from the date of land allocation, lease or land-use conversion approval. — VNS