Vietnamese-made LSD vaccine enters demanding RoK market

HÀ NỘI — The AVAC Vietnam JSC on Friday shipped 1.1 million doses of AVAC LSD LIVE vaccine against lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle and buffaloes to the Republic of Korea (RoK), marking a major milestone for Việt Nam’s veterinary vaccine industry as locally made products gradually enter markets with stringent technical and biosafety standards.

​Nguyễn Văn Diệp, the company’s General Director, said the RoK's demand stems from its national vaccination programme after LSD outbreaks in recent years. Following a bidding process involving many international manufacturers and distributors, AVAC’s vaccine was selected for meeting strict requirements on quality, technical dossiers and competitive pricing, he added.

​The RoK side placed the order in March 2026 and requested delivery before May 15 for its vaccination campaign.

​To prepare for exports, AVAC sent product samples to reference laboratories of international organisations in Europe and Africa for testing and quality evaluation. Vaccine batches were also independently assessed at the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH)’s reference laboratory in Belgium before inclusion in the RoK’s vaccination programme.

​Diep said the RoK highly valued the company’s technical dossiers, product quality standards and international testing results.

​Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyễn Thị Hương, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Veterinary Science and Technology Association, described the export as an important milestone affirming Vietnam’s veterinary vaccine research and production capabilities as well as its biotechnology level on the international stage.

​According to the official, AVAC’s success reflects the strong progress made by Vietnamese scientists, veterinarians and researchers. The successful research and commercialisation of the LSD vaccine, which has been widely used in the domestic market and is gradually expanding internationally, helps affirm the position of Vietnamese veterinary vaccines globally.

Nguyễn Xuân Dương, Chairman of the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam, also described the export as a significant milestone for the domestic veterinary vaccine industry.

He noted that when LSD first appeared in Việt Nam during 2019–2020, the country had to import vaccines for disease prevention and control. However, after only a few years, domestic enterprises mastered the technology and commercialised LSD vaccines to meet local demand.

Duong held that exporting the vaccine to the RoK demonstrates the significant progress Vietnamese enterprises have made in research and production of veterinary vaccines, particularly high-tech products. — VNA/VNS