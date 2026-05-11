Modern retail opens doors for small-scale farmers

HÀ NỘI — Thailand’s retail giant Central Retail Vietnam is expanding its community livelihood programme in Việt Nam, as major retailers increasingly work with cooperatives and small-scale farmers to strengthen local supply chains and tap rising consumer demand.

The retailer said products from the Krong Ana Co.op – Đắk Lắk community livelihood project had recently been introduced at the GO! Buôn Ma Thuột supermarket.

Since delivering its first shipment in March, the cooperative has supplied nine batches of products including oyster mushrooms, golden mushrooms, straw mushrooms and lingzhi mushrooms to the supermarket.

José Mestre, commercial director for fresh food at Central Retail Vietnam, said the project helps small local suppliers gain practical experience in modern retail channels.

At GO! Buôn Ma Thuột, the products are displayed with traceability and quality information, while the retailer plans to support the cooperative in expanding production and diversifying products.

Launched in 2017, Central Retail’s Community Livelihood Programme supports low-income farming and fishing households in rural and remote areas by helping them develop local products, improve product standards and gain access to modern retail channels.

The programme currently operates 11 projects across Việt Nam and procured around 10 tonnes of goods worth more than VNĐ330 million (US$13,000) in the first four months of 2026, according to the company.

The move reflects a broader trend in Việt Nam’s retail sector, as supermarket chains seek to integrate more local and cooperative-made products into modern trade networks.

Retailers including WinCommerce and Saigon Co.op have also expanded programmes promoting OCOP products and regional specialties through nationwide store systems.

The expansion comes as Việt Nam’s consumer market continues to show strong growth momentum.

BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, forecasts household spending in Việt Nam to grow by 6.8 per cent in real terms this year, supported by rising purchasing power and steady labour market conditions.

The research firm said stronger consumer demand is encouraging retailers to strengthen domestic supply chains and expand sourcing from local producers and cooperatives. — BIZHUB/VNS