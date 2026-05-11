VN-Index falls deep, breaching below 1,900 points

HÀ NỘI — Markets opened Monday on a negative note as the VN-Index gave up the 1,900-point level amid renewed selling pressure after weeks of steady gains. The adjustment was attributed largely to Vingroup-related stocks, the same lead pull that had helped the benchmark set new highs in recent sessions.

By the close, the VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) fell nearly 20 points, or 1.04 per cent, to finish at 1,895.5 points. Earlier, the benchmark briefly traded above 1,927 before quickly reversing and sliding deeper, with reported volatility of nearly 39 points - its strongest swing in about two weeks.

The decline was not limited to the benchmark. The VN30 basket dropped by more than 33 points, reflecting broader pressure across large-cap names rather than a narrow sell-off.

Even though the index had gained earlier in the day, decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.

The southern bourse witnessed 213 stocks declining, over doubling those that gained. Liquidity increased from the previous session to more than VNĐ28 trillion (US$1.1 billion).

The correction's focal point was the Vingroup complex. After a period of sharp gains and significant contributions to the VN-Index's rise, many Vingroup-linked codes reportedly reversed and sold off.

Particularly, Vingroup (VIC) was down more than 1.3 per cent, Vinhomes (VHM) down 1.83 per cent and Vincom Retail (VRE) down 6.4 per cent.

Other related tickers were also described as moving down in tandem.

Analysts said that profit-taking was not too unexpected after the group had climbed strongly for several weeks and carried a high weight in overall market capitalisation.

Beyond the Vin-related stocks, selling pressure was also highlighted in steel, consumer and chemicals. Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Nam Kim Group (NKG) and Hoa Sen Group (HSG) all fell, while Masan Group (MSN) slipped by 3.4 per cent.

Separately, Duc Giang Chemicals Group (DGC) was singled out for a sharper drop after being placed under supervision due to delays in submitting audited financial statements for 2025 beyond the regulated deadline.

Despite the index reversal, some stocks still held green during the downturn.

Petrovietnam Refining And Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) rose nearly 7 per cent, supported in the report by positive first-quarter business results alongside the assumption that global oil prices remained elevated.

VIX Securities (VIX) also increased by more than 4 per cent, while infrastructure and power names like Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment (CII), Gelex Electricity (GEE) and PC1 Group (PC1) also traded more positively.

In contrast, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) gained 1.57 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 248.06 points.

Foreign investors continued to sell net. The report said foreigners sold more than VNĐ1 trillion net on HoSE, extending the withdrawal streak. — BIZHUB/VNS