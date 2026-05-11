Hoa Sen responds to Australia’s anti-dumping probe into galvanised steel

HCM CITY — Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Sen Group has clarified that the alleged anti-dumping margin of 56.21 per cent cited in Australia’s investigation into galvanised steel imports from Việt Nam is only an initial allegation submitted by the complainant, not an official conclusion by Australian authorities.

According to Việt Nam's Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Australia’s Anti-Dumping Commission, under the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, officially launched an anti-dumping investigation on April 30 into galvanised steel products imported from Việt Nam and South Korea.

The investigation covers two Vietnamese companies — Hoa Sen Group and Nam Kim Steel — along with two South Korean firms. The case was initiated following a petition filed by BlueScope Steel, an Australian steel producer.

BlueScope alleged that Vietnamese and South Korean exporters sold galvanised steel products in the Australian market at prices lower than their normal value, causing material injury to Australia’s domestic steel industry.

The products under investigation fall under tariff codes 7210.49.00, 7212.30.00, 7225.92.00 and 7226.99.00.

According to the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission, the investigation period runs from January 1 to December 31, 2025. A final report is expected to be submitted to Australia’s Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science by October 2, 2026.

The commission estimated the alleged dumping margin for Vietnamese exporters at 56.21 per cent and has issued questionnaires to relevant exporters and importers. Exporters are required to submit their responses by June 8.

In response, the Trade Remedies Authority urged affected enterprises to fully cooperate with the investigating authority throughout the process, while preparing and submitting complete questionnaire responses in line with the required format and deadlines.

The authority also advised businesses to develop appropriate legal defence strategies, diversify export markets and maintain close coordination with regulators to ensure timely support.

Responding to the development, Hoa Sen Group stressed that the announced dumping margin was merely an allegation made by the petitioner to support the initiation of the investigation.

“The case is currently at the initiation stage, and the relevant companies are preparing and responding to the investigation questionnaires in accordance with the requirements of the Australian investigating authority,” a representative of the group said.

Hoa Sen said the Australian authority is expected to release its Statement of Essential Facts by August 18 before issuing a final conclusion in early October.

The company noted that in trade remedy investigations, petitioners often rely on selected reference data and assumptions to establish initially high dumping allegations to strengthen the basis for launching an investigation. Final outcomes are determined only after investigating authorities collect, verify and assess actual data from the companies involved.

Hoa Sen also referred to a similar anti-dumping investigation into galvanised steel products in Australia in 2015. At that time, although the petitioner alleged a dumping margin of 16.26 per cent against Vietnamese exporters, the company ultimately received a zero per cent anti-dumping duty rate after Australian authorities reviewed and verified its records and operational data.

For the current case, Hoa Sen Group said it would continue cooperating closely with Australian authorities by providing complete and timely information to protect its legitimate rights and interests, while contributing to safeguarding the reputation of Việt Nam’s steel industry in international markets. — VNS