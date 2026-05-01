Vietnamese products shine at Paris Fair

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese booths are drawing large numbers of visitors at the Paris Fair (Foire de Paris) – one of Europe’s largest trade fairs, which opened on April 30 in the French capital.

The fair, running until May 11, has attracted 32 Vietnamese enterprises showcasing their products across a total area of 458sq.m. Their booths span multiple sectors, presenting a diverse and eye-catching range of products, from handicrafts to traditional foods. French and European consumers show strong interest in Vietnamese products, particularly handicrafts, handwoven silk, fresh fruits, and dried fruit products, stated Phạm Thị Bích Nga, coordinator of the Vietnam booths.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition brings together around 1,200 businesses from more than 50 countries and territories, operating in various fields such as housing, consumer goods, handicrafts, food, tourism, and innovation, creating a large-scale multicultural exchange space. One of the highlights of the event is the “World in Paris” area, where international booths showcase the culture, cuisine, and signature products of many countries.

The fair is not only a venue for product displays but also an experiential space featuring a wide range of performances, workshops, culinary activities, and entertainment programmes. In recent years, organisers have placed greater emphasis on family-oriented and cultural experience programmes to broaden the visitor base.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Paris, Steven Abajoli, director of the Foire de Paris, said Việt Nam has long held an important position in the “World in Paris” area, with well-organised booths introducing a wide variety of products, dishes, and cultural items.

Nguyễn Văn Nam, owner of the Vietnamese–French Supermarket, said the fair offers a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to seek partners and expand markets, particularly for agricultural and consumer products. His company has brought to the event a variety of tropical fruits such as durian, jackfruit, and passion fruit, which are increasingly favoured in the European market.

He said the supermarket aims not only to sell products but also to build the brand of Vietnamese agricultural products in France, while expanding its distribution network beyond the Île-de-France region to other localities. The company’s booth is also designed as a cultural space, combining traditional and modern elements to promote Việt Nam’s image to international friends.

Amid deepening international integration, the presence of Vietnamese enterprises at the annual Foire de Paris continues to affirm the appeal of Vietnamese goods and culture in the French market. The event also provides an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to directly engage with French and European consumers, thereby gaining insights into consumer preferences and strengthening their foothold in this promising market. — VNA/VNS