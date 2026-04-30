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Na Dương II thermal power plant targets end-2026 operation

April 30, 2026 - 14:01
Work is being accelerated at the Na Dương II thermal power plant in Lạng Sơn Province, with round-the-clock construction to meet its end-2026 commissioning goal.

LẠNG SƠN — The Na Dương II thermal power plant, developed by Vinacomin Power Holding Corporation, has a capacity of 110MW and is being built adjacent to the existing Na Dương I plant in Na Dương Commune, Lạng Sơn Province.

With a total investment of nearly VNĐ4.1 trillion, the project is a key component of the national Power Development Plan VIII (2021–2030), contributing to energy security. Construction is progressing at pace, with three continuous shifts deployed and priority given to critical components including the turbine hall, generator and boiler systems.

The plant is slated for commercial operation before December 31, 2026. VNS

Construction site of the Na Dương II thermal power plant project in Lạng Sơn Province. VNA/VNS Photos
Installation of turbines at the Na Dương II thermal power plant project.
Turbine installation underway at the Na Dương II thermal power plant.
Turbine installation underway at the Na Dương II thermal power plant.
Turbine installation underway at the Na Dương II thermal power plant.
Steam piping systems are being installed in the boiler section of the project.
Steam piping systems are being installed in the boiler section of the project.
Turbine installation underway at the Na Dương II thermal power plant.
Steam piping systems are being installed in the boiler section of the project.
Overview of the Na Dương II thermal power plant in Na Dương Commune, Lạng Sơn Province.
Overview of the Na Dương II thermal power plant in Na Dương Commune, Lạng Sơn Province.

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