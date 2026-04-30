Na Dương II thermal power plant targets end-2026 operation

LẠNG SƠN — The Na Dương II thermal power plant, developed by Vinacomin Power Holding Corporation, has a capacity of 110MW and is being built adjacent to the existing Na Dương I plant in Na Dương Commune, Lạng Sơn Province.

With a total investment of nearly VNĐ4.1 trillion, the project is a key component of the national Power Development Plan VIII (2021–2030), contributing to energy security. Construction is progressing at pace, with three continuous shifts deployed and priority given to critical components including the turbine hall, generator and boiler systems.

The plant is slated for commercial operation before December 31, 2026. VNS