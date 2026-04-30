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Home Economy

Tax-free threshold for household businesses doubled to VNĐ1 billion

April 30, 2026 - 13:59
Under Decree No. 141/2026/NĐ-CP, the household businesses with annual revenue of VNĐ1 billion or less will not have to pay personal income tax and value-added tax.

 

The regulation takes effect from January 1, 2026. Therefore, if household businesses or individuals with revenue of VNĐ1 billion or less have already declared and paid taxes in the first quarter of this year, the paid amount will be offset or refunded. —Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Government has raised the tax-exempt revenue threshold for household businesses to VNĐ1 billion (US$38,000) per year, from the current VNĐ500 million, to support small businesses, according to a newly-issued policy.

Under Decree No. 141/2026/NĐ-CP, the household businesses with annual revenue of VNĐ1 billion or less will not have to pay personal income tax and value-added tax.

The new decree also regulates a similar tax-free revenue threshold of VNĐ1 billion per year for small enterprises.

However, the tax exemption does not apply to those that have affiliated relationships or are subsidiaries of other enterprises that do not meet the conditions.

For household businesses with revenue above VNĐ1 billion, they are required to use electronic invoices generated from cash registers connected to the tax authority.

In case a business initially determines its revenue is below VNĐ1 billion but later exceeds this threshold within the tax year, it must register to use electronic invoices within 30 days.

The regulation takes effect from January 1, 2026. Therefore, if household businesses or individuals with revenue of VNĐ1 billion or less have already declared and paid taxes in the first quarter of this year, the paid amount will be offset or refunded. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

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