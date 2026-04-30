E10 biofuel rolled out nationwide today

HÀ NỘI — A mandatory sale of E10 biofuel is rolled out nationwide today, April 30, 2026, a month earlier than the originally scheduled deadline, amid global energy uncertainties.

Previously, the implementation of E10 - a blend of 10 per cent of ethanol and 90 per cent of mineral gasoline - was due from June 1, 2026. However, according to a Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s proposal, the roadmap was changed amid the volatile global energy market. The MoIT expected that the policy will reduce mineral gasoline consumption by 10 per cent to protect the environment, while cutting dependence on imported fuel and save about US$800 million per year.

Fuel trading enterprises have basically been ready in infrastructure, supply sources, and distribution systems to follow the rule.

Nguyễn Quang Dũng, deputy general director of the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), said that the group has developed a nationwide E10 biofuel business plan in order to implement the E10 biofuel sales roadmap as regulated. The group is also proactively learning from international experience through exchange programmes in Thailand, the Philippines, and the US to improve the business, transportation, and quality control for E10 biofuel.

Along with technical infrastructure, the company is also paying special attention to ensuring the supply of input materials, he said.

“If we completely switch to E10 biofuel, we can reduce mineral gasoline consumption by nearly 10 per cent, equivalent to about 35,000-40,000 cubic metres per month, thereby contributing to reducing import pressure,” Dũng noted.

The Vietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) said that it has continuously expanded its E10 biofuel distribution network, with more than 1,000 retail outlets selling the product.

PVOil’s general director Nguyễn Đăng Trình said that the corporation has completed investment in infrastructure nationwide, with a total blending capacity of approximately 4 million cubic metres of biofuel per year. As PVOil’s annual sales volume is more than 2 million cubic metres, it still has a surplus of over 1 million cubic metres. This figure has been carefully calculated to meet the increasing demand throughout PVOil’s business system, as well as to satisfy the needs of other distributors who do not yet have sufficient warehousing and blending technology.

According to the MoIT, there may still be some difficulties related to supply sources and consumer habits during the implementation process of E10 biofuel. Therefore, authorities and businesses need to coordinate closely to ensure effective deployment. — BIZHUB/VNS