HDBank reports $230.9 million in Q1 profit, sustaining strong profitability on a solid capital base

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – HOSE: HDB) has announced its business results for the first quarter of 2026, with pre-tax profit rising 14 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ6.1 trillion (US$230.9 million).

Return on equity (ROE) remained high at 24.29 per cent, among the leading levels in the sector, while the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under Basel II improved to 16.16 per cent from 14.32 per cent a year earlier, keeping the bank among the industry’s top performers, supported by a strong capital base and prudent governance.

As of March 31, 2026, HDBank’s total assets reached VNĐ984.2 trillion ($37.3 billion), up 5.7per cent compared to the end of 2025. Total outstanding loans rose 8 per cent to VNĐ635.1 trillion ($24 billion), significantly higher than the industry average of around 3.18 per cent, with lending focused on priority sectors and key economic growth drivers.

Total mobilised funds exceeded VNĐ880 trillion ($33.4 billion), up 5.9 per cent, including customer deposits of over VNĐ725 trillion ($27.5 billion), an increase of 11.9 per cent, reflecting strong market confidence and the bank’s solid positioning.

In Q1, HDBank recorded total operating income of nearly VNĐ10 trillion ($379.5 million), driven by core business activities and robust growth in digital banking.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio (under the State Bank of Vietnam’s Circular 31) was maintained at a low 1.86 per cent, while the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) was kept under control at just 69.8 per cent, with other safety indicators remaining within prudent levels.

HDBank’s digital transformation strategy continued to deliver strong results, with transaction volume via digital channels rising 35 per cent and transaction value surging 106 per cent year-on-year. Its comprehensive digitalisation efforts helped optimise operations, enhance efficiency, and reduce the cost-to-income ratio (CIR) to below 26 per cent.

Expanding ecosystem drives growth momentum

In Q1, HDBank’s multi-service financial ecosystem continued to record strong growth across its subsidiaries, shaping new growth pillars for the 2026–30 period.

After one year of transformation, Vikki Digital Bank reported positive progress and gradually strengthened its market position. It was also honoured with two awards – “Best Digital Savings Bank” and “Best Integrated Card Product - VikkiONE Connect” – at the Vietnam Leading Brands 2026 awards ceremony organised by the Economic Research Institute for Asia on April 25.

HD SAISON maintained its leading position in consumer finance, posting a profit of VNĐ339 billion ($12.9 million) in Q1 with strong operational efficiency. Its mobile app reached nearly 4.5 million downloads by the end of the quarter.

HD Securities (HDS) posted strong growth, with revenue rising 89 per cent to VNĐ461 billion ($17.5 million) and after-tax profit surging 261 per cent to VNĐ284 billion ($10.8 million) year-on-year.

Enhancing international standing and credit profile

HDBank continues to implement its “HDBank Global” strategy, strengthening connections with international capital markets through cooperation with the London Stock Exchange and initiatives related to the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC), aiming to diversify funding sources and elevate governance standards.

In April 2026, global credit rating agency Moody’s upgraded HDBank’s outlook from “Stable” to “Positive”, reflecting expectations of stronger capital buffers alongside the bank’s ability to sustain high profitability and resilience amid robust credit growth. The improved outlook also opens the possibility of a rating upgrade in the near term.

The strong first-quarter performance signals a promising year of accelerated growth for HDBank and its subsidiaries, as they move toward meeting and exceeding business targets and key strategic programmes approved at the recent annual general meeting of shareholders.— VNS