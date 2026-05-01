VNĐ5trillion clean water plant opened in Phú Thọ

PHÚ THỌ — AQUA ONE Corporation on Thursday opened the Hòa Bình - Xuân Mai clean water plant worth more than VNĐ5 trillion (US$200million) in Phú Thọ Province to supply water for Hà Nội and nearby areas.

Cplant’s launch marked a key milestone in developing technical infrastructure in Phú Thọ and surrounding regions, helping meet rising demand for clean water in Hà Nội while supporting urban, industrial and services growth.

Covering 4.5ha, the facility has an initial capacity of 150,000cu.m per day, with plans to expand to 300,000cu.m by 2030, 500,000 by 2040 and up to 900,000 in the long term. Raw water is sourced from the Đà River with stable and long-term supply.

Commercial operations are expected to begin in May 2026, the company said, adding that the plan will provide clean water to between 1.3 million and 1.5 million residents and easing partial shortages in Hà Nội and neighbouring areas.

The plan also incorporates European-imported equipment and a closed-loop system that recycles 100 per cent of water used in production.

The company also plans to install a 1.7-megawatt solar power system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, underscoring the project’s sustainability focus.

The Hoà Bình - Xuân Mai clean water plant marked an important milestone in the development of technical infrastructure in the province, said Bùi Đức Hinh, deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee cum chairman of the People’s Council.

He said the project would help ensure water security, meet rising demand for clean water in Hà Nội, and create momentum to attract investment while promoting urban, industrial and service sector growth.

He urged the company to operate the plant efficiently, apply advanced technologies and protect the environment, pledging continued support for businesses and investors.

The province also committed to improving the investment climate, accelerating administrative reforms, and enhancing infrastructure and human resources to attract large-scale, high-tech and environmentally friendly projects. — VNS