Imexpharm executives trim holdings as foreign investor moves to take control

HÀ NỘI — A number of senior executives at Imexpharm have registered to sell shares, coinciding with a major public tender offer by a foreign investor seeking to significantly increase its ownership in the company.

According to disclosed filings, CEO Trần Thị Đào has registered to sell 371,400 shares, while Deputy General Director Ngô Minh Tuấn plans to offload 156,000 shares.

Another Deputy General Director, Huỳnh Văn Nhung, has also registered to sell 80,000 shares.

The sales are scheduled to take place between mid-April and mid-May 2026, with all executives citing personal financial needs as the reason for the divestments.

If completed, the transactions will reduce their individual ownership stakes to relatively small proportions of the company's charter capital, reflecting a broader shift in shareholder structure.

The divestments come shortly after a public tender offer was launched by Lian SGP Holding, which has registered to acquire nearly 120 million shares, equivalent to about 77.94 per cent of Imexpharm's charter capital, at a price of VNĐ57,400 per share.

Lian SGP Holding is a Singapore-based entity fully owned by Livzon Pharmaceutical Group.

The planned acquisition is part of a broader strategy by Livzon to expand its footprint in Việt Nam's pharmaceutical sector through both negotiated deals and market purchases.

In 2025, South Korea's SK Group transferred its controlling stake of 64.81 per cent in Imexpharm to Livzon via Lian SGP, in a deal valued at approximately VNĐ5.7 trillion (over US$219 million).

SSI Research noted that while the company maintains strong long-term positioning in Việt Nam's pharmaceutical sector, short-term growth could face headwinds from weaker demand in the over-the-counter (OTC) channel and elevated operating costs. — BIZHUB/VNS