The digital asset market expands rapidly, intensifying workforce pressure

HCM CITY — The number of people owning crypto assets in Việt Nam has exceeded 17 million, placing the country among those with the highest adoption rates.

This surge is not only reshaping how individuals engage with money but also creating an urgent demand for a workforce with advanced technological skills and compliance expertise to operate the market safely and efficiently.

At ABAII Unitour #40 held in HCM City on Tuesday, speakers highlighted how the rise of blockchain, fintech and artificial intelligence is redefining the labour market and the operations of the financial sector.

Data from CoinMarketCap and JPMorgan show that the global digital asset market has reached around US$2.54 trillion this month and could expand to $10 trillion by 2030, according to Trần Huyền Dinh, head of the Fintech Application Committee at Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA). This trend suggests that digital assets are gradually becoming a new value infrastructure for the global financial system.

For Việt Nam, citing data from Triple-A, Dinh said more than 17 million people had entered the crypto asset market. However, he also warned that rapid growth poses challenges in operational capacity and risk management within the digital financial environment.

From the perspective of financial institutions, Nguyễn Vĩnh Tuyến, deputy CEO of Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank, said digital transformation in banking is moving beyond simple digitisation toward a full restructuring of operating models. He noted that fintech is driving banks to adopt more flexible open-platform models, integrating technologies such as eKYC, Open APIs, artificial intelligence and blockchain to enhance customer experience.

“This trend enables banks to expand ecosystems through partnerships with technology firms while improving data analytics, risk control and trust in the digital financial environment,” Tuyên said.

He cautioned, however, that expanding ecosystems also increases governance complexity, as risks extend beyond internal systems to partner networks.

On the talent side, Phan Hồng Hải, president of the Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City (IUH), said rapid technological change is forcing the education system to focus on adaptability rather than simply delivering knowledge. The university is integrating blockchain, fintech and AI into its curriculum and strengthening collaboration with businesses to bridge the gap between training and real-world demand. Students are encouraged to develop interdisciplinary thinking, combining technology, finance and legal knowledge.

Experts noted that the biggest challenge is not the number of market participants but workforce quality. As the digital asset market enters a deeper phase of development, system operation capabilities, risk control and compliance with international standards will be decisive factors.

In this context, the workforce challenge is not only an issue for education or business but a key factor for Việt Nam to capitalise effectively on the opportunities offered by the digital economy. — VNS