HCM City hosts three leading international exhibitions

HCM CITY — Advanced products and technologies in the processing and packaging industry are being showcased at the 19th International Exhibition on Processing & Packaging Technology (ProPak Vietnam 2026) that opened in HCM City on Tuesday.

ProPak Vietnam 2026 is being held concurrently with the 3rd International Exhibition on Beverage Technology (DrinkTech Vietnam 2026), and the 13th International Exhibition on Plastics and Rubber Technology, Materials, and Machinery (Plastics & Rubber Vietnam 2026).

The expos have brought together more than 450 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories, along with the participation of six international pavilions.

ProPak Vietnam showcases the latest technologies in packaging, food processing, beverage technology, raw materials, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and cold chain supply, enabling businesses to stay updated on trends, expand partnerships, and identify optimal solutions to enhance production efficiency.

In addition to exploring advanced production solutions, visitors have the opportunity to participate in a series of specialised seminars and engage directly with international experts on the latest regulatory changes, sustainability trends, and technological innovations.

The Việt Nam Packaging Forum 2026 and the Training Programme on Packaging Design & Sustainable Food Packaging are key highlights of this year’s event, offering in-depth perspectives on modern packaging design trends, environmentally friendly material applications, and methods to enhance efficiency and optimise processes.

Business-matching activities enabling direct meetings between domestic and international buyers and suppliers will also be included.

DrinkTech Vietnam 2026 showcases technologies, equipment, and solutions for the beverage industry from production, filling, and packaging to labeling and materials.

A key highlight is the DrinkTech conference that focuses on topics shaping the future of the beverage industry such as policy trends, modern production technologies, and smart and sustainable packaging.

Plastics & Rubber Vietnam 2026 brings together production and processing solutions, including machinery, equipment, raw materials, auxiliaries, and supporting technologies from both domestic and international suppliers.

The three international exhibitions, organised by Informa Markets Vietnam at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until Thursday. — VNS