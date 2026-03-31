Việt Nam targets having three cybersecurity companies in the global Top 50

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is aiming for a leading role in global cybersecurity, with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính setting a target for at least three Vietnamese cybersecurity companies to rank among the world’s top 50 by 2045.

The target is outlined in Decision No. 515/QĐ-TTg dated March 30, which approves a project to enhance the capacity of the national cybersecurity protection force.

The project seeks to build a highly skilled, modern cybersecurity force capable of proactively preventing, detecting, and effectively responding to threats in cyberspace. Its goal is to firmly safeguard national security, social order and the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals.

A key milestone is for Việt Nam to rank among the top 15 countries globally in the Global Cybersecurity Index (ITU-GCI) by 2030. At the same time, the country plans to establish a regional training centre to combat cybercrime, reinforcing Việt Nam’s leadership in the region.

The project also aims to develop a workforce of at least 10,000 specialised cybersecurity experts, around 20 per cent of whom will meet international standards. Meanwhile, 100 per cent of dedicated personnel will receive regular training and updates to their knowledge.

The initiative goes beyond human resources, emphasising the creation of an ecosystem of domestically developed cybersecurity products and services. State policy will focus on at least two enterprises operating in each key product and service group to concentrate resources for development, laying the foundation for strategic 'Made in Vietnam' technologies.

The goal is for 70 per cent of ministries, sectors, localities, and critical national information systems to use domestically developed cybersecurity products, with 100 per cent of products and services tested and evaluated before deployment, especially in critical systems.

Alongside product development, around 90 per cent of Internet users will be provided with programmes to raise awareness, improve skills, and equipped with tools for information security, helping to build a grassroots-level cybersecurity shield.

Looking ahead to 2045, Việt Nam aims to be a leading country in the Asia-Pacific region in cybersecurity, combining strong defensive and offensive capabilities to protect digital sovereignty. The cybersecurity sector is also positioned as a key economic and technological driver, aiming to develop at least three Vietnamese enterprises among the world’s top 50 providers of cybersecurity solutions, capable of exporting products, services, and technologies internationally.

The project is seen as a strategic step not only to ensure national security in cyberspace but also to create new growth opportunities for Việt Nam’s high-tech industry amid intensifying global competition. — VNS