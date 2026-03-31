EU launches safeguard probe into selected steel products

HÀ NỘI — The European Commission (EC) has launched a safeguard investigation into certain imported steel products amid a sharp rise in shipments, a move that could increase pressure on exporters, including Việt Nam.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, the probe targets electrical steel products, including grain-oriented electrical steel and components used in transformers and inductors.

Preliminary data cited by the EC show a significant surge in imports. During the period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, imports of the products under investigation rose by approximately 109 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively.

The EC said that if the investigation confirms that the increase in imports has caused or threatens to cause serious injury to the European Union’s (EU) domestic industry, safeguard measures could be imposed within nine months, potentially by December 2026.

The move comes as the EU steps up its use of trade defence instruments to shield its steel sector. The bloc has maintained safeguard measures on steel since 2018 and is considering extending them, while also applying similar tools to other metal products in recent years.

The launch of the new investigation underscores a continued trend towards stronger protection of the EU’s domestic steel industry, posing potential risks for exporting countries, including Việt Nam.

In recent years, the EU has initiated a series of trade remedy investigations involving imported steel, copper and aluminium products.

In September 2025, the EC opened an anti-dumping investigation into certain cold-rolled steel products originating from India, Japan, Taiwan, Türkiye and Việt Nam. Earlier, similar probes were launched into hot-rolled steel products from Egypt, India, Japan and Việt Nam.

Most recently, in March this year, the EC initiated an anti-dumping investigation into coiled copper tubes and pipes imported from China, Mexico, Uzbekistan and Việt Nam.

Under EU regulations, provisional anti-dumping duties may be imposed within seven to eight months from the initiation date, with conclusions typically issued within 12 to 14 months. — VNS