Đà Nẵng, German city to boost cooperation in high-tech industries

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng has urged tech groups from Chemnitz in the German state of Saxony to boost investment and technology transfer between local businesses in semiconductors and AI, IoT, robotics, smart city solutions and green technology.

The call comes amid growing cooperation between the two cities since last year’s working visit by Đà Nẵng authorities to Chemnitz.

Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Hồ Quang Bửu spoke to a delegation from Chemnitz during their working visit to the central Vietnamese city, noting that their collaboration would help contribute to Đà Nẵng's ambitions to build a global manufacturing centre for semiconductors and AI, chip design and other high-tech industries.

Bửu said Đà Nẵng has launched Software Park 2 for domestic and international tech companies, introducing the Việt Nam International Financial Centre in Đà Nẵng and the establishment of a free trade zone linked to the Liên Chiểu deep-sea port.

“Đà Nẵng has been designated as a key national centre for start-ups, innovation, trade, tourism, finance, logistics and high-tech industries in the central region," he said.

"Meanwhile, Chemnitz is one of the largest industrial and technological centres in Sachsen (Saxony), which could help support Đà Nẵng’s ambitious sustainable growth target."

He added: “I hope that today’s meeting will open doors to further cooperation opportunities in the near future. The city has been speeding up environmental investment, technical infrastructure and policy reform to draw tech giants from Chemnitz to Đà Nẵng."

Bửu also asked tech groups from Chemnitz to offer a chance for local businesses to join Germany’s global technological supply chain.

Chemnitz mayor Sven Schulze said he appreciates the potential of Đà Nẵng's economy, high-tech industries and sustainable development trends.

He said the overseas Vietnamese community living in Chemnitz will play a key role in boosting connections and collaboration between the two cites.

Cooperation and investment between partners from Germany and Đà Nẵng have already seen some success, as MoUs have been signed with Bremen's economic development agency BremenInvest, Thuringia State and Frankfurt Main Finance, and with a pilot German teaching project being launched at schools in Đà Nẵng.

Đà Nẵng has attracted 28 projects worth US$671.4 million from Germany.

The German Business Association's Oktoberfest, a major beer festival and cultural exchange event, has been held in Đà Nẵng since 2023.

The Đà Nẵng Semiconductor and AI Centre reports that 14 businesses operating chip design and semiconductor facilities, including Synopsys, Uniquify, Renesas, Synapse (now Quest Global), Sannei Hytechs, Mixel Việt Nam, Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam, Ideas2Silion Việt Nam, FPT Semiconductor, Viettel Hi-Tech and Acronics, have come to the city. —VNS