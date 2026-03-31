HSBC arranges and completes $200 million syndicated loan for GELEX Infrastructure

HCM CITY — HSBC Vietnam on March 30 announced it had successfully arranged a US$200 million five-year syndicated term loan for GELEX Infrastructure Joint Stock Company, marking the firm’s debut offshore US dollar financing and underscoring continued investor appetite for Vietnamese corporates despite volatile market conditions.

HSBC acted as the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner for the facility, which will support GELEX Infrastructure’s medium-term investment requirements and expansion plans. The transaction was oversubscribed by more than two times, drawing participation from 19 financial institutions, including HSBC.

GELEX Infrastructure, a key subsidiary of GELEX Group, operates across infrastructure development, industrial parks, utilities and energy-related businesses. The new facility is expected to strengthen its funding capacity as it advances projects in core sectors, contributing to broader economic activity and long-term growth in Việt Nam.

Tim Evans, CEO and Head of Banking at HSBC Vietnam, said: “Completing this significant syndicated term loan is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when the right partners move quickly and work closely together.

"Despite uncertain market conditions and a tight timetable, we successfully brought together a broad syndicate of lenders and delivered a tailored solution to support GELEX Infrastructure’s medium-term investment needs. We’re proud to support Vietnamese corporates as they expand and contribute to Viet Nam’s long-term growth.”

Lê Tuấn Anh, Chairman of GELEX Infrastructure JSC, said: “This milestone marks an important step in GELEX Infrastructure’s international capital mobilisation strategy and reflects the strong confidence of the global financial community in our governance, financial strength, and long-term vision.

“By executing large-scale transactions with international partners, we are strengthening our ability to connect with global funding sources and support our long-term growth priorities, while contributing to Viet Nam’s continued economic development.”

The deal was completed within a tight timeframe and against a backdrop of market volatility, highlighting HSBC’s syndication and execution capabilities and reinforcing its role in connecting Vietnamese clients to offshore liquidity.

It also reflects a broader trend of leading Vietnamese companies diversifying funding sources and tapping international syndicated loan markets, with sustained lender interest signalling confidence in the country’s economic prospects. — VNS