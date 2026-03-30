Đà Nẵng breaks ground on 435ha industrial park to attract tech giants

HÀ NỘI — Đà Nẵng on March 29 broke ground on the 435ha Tam Anh-An An Hòa Industrial Park in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, with an aim of attracting high-tech foreign direct investment to the central region.

Worth VNĐ4.15 trillion (US$158 million), the IP is designed as an eco-industrial park and prioritises investment in sectors like electronics, electrical equipment, mechanical engineering and supporting industries, as well as food processing, pharmaceuticals, furniture, construction materials and new technologies.

The developer, An An Hòa Industrial Park and Urban Development Joint Stock Company, said that the IP is expected to help make the central region a destination for both foreign and domestic capital.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, National Assembly Deputy Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải said the project reflects Đà Nẵng’s commitment to transforming its growth model and improving economic quality and efficiency.

He added that the IP would play an important role in the East–West Economic Corridor to form a large industrial zone, reduce logistics costs and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods in global markets.

Hải called for the attraction of capital to focus on high-tech, environmentally friendly industries, reduce carbon emissions and adopt circular production models, including waste and wastewater recycling.

Đà Nẵng pledged to support the project’s implementation, particularly in site clearance and administrative procedures, while continuing to invest in key infrastructure like seaports and airports to strengthen regional connectivity. — VNS