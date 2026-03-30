Irex, Hamada to develop solar panel recycling project

HCM CITY — A Vietnamese solar manufacturer and a Japanese partner have agreed to develop a solar panel recycling project, in a move aimed at addressing the growing challenge of end-of-life renewable energy equipment and strengthening bilateral technology ties.

Local solar cell producer IREX Energy Joint Stock Company, a member of SolarBK Group, and Japan’s Hamada Company have signed a co-operation agreement to advance the project in Việt Nam.

SolarBK Group said the partners plan to establish a joint venture to build and operate a solar panel recycling facility, combining IREX’s experience in infrastructure development and market operations with Hamada’s recycling technology developed in Japan.

The proposed facility is expected to process around 40,000 solar modules a year, with systems for collection, classification and recycling of end-of-life panels.

Recovered materials may include glass, aluminium frames, junction boxes, solar cells and other reusable components, according to the company.

The project is intended to support the development of a circular value chain for the solar industry, allowing panels at the end of their lifecycle to be recycled and reintegrated into production or other industrial uses, a step seen as important for the long-term sustainability of renewable energy.

General manager of SolarBK Group, Nguyễn Dương Tuấn, stated: “After the period of development in the solar industry, the lifecycle management of solar panels and the recycling of end-of-life modules have become increasingly important global issues. The co-operation between IREX and Hamada represents a technological partnership but also lays the foundation for developing a circular economy model for the solar industry in Việt Nam.”

Takehisa Nagata, chief operating officer of Hamada Company, said: “With more than 50 years of experience in waste recycling and a decade-long track record as a frontrunner in solar panel recycling in Japan, Hamada has consistently led the industry through research and the establishment of sustainable recycling schemes.

As Japan faces a growing need for solar waste management, Việt Nam will face a similar disposal challenge in the future. By partnering with IREX Energy Joint Stock Company, we are committed to developing a robust solar panel recycling infrastructure and advancing the circular economy in Việt Nam.”

Đinh Hồng Kỳ, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association, said the development of recycling models in the renewable energy sector would help reduce environmental impacts while enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises as ESG standards become increasingly important in global markets.

He said the co-operation between IREX and Hamada illustrated how Vietnamese companies could adopt international technologies while creating long-term sustainable value for the economy.

As the global solar industry enters a new phase of development, where energy efficiency is increasingly linked with environmental responsibility, the planned joint venture is expected to be among the early initiatives in solar panel recycling in Việt Nam, contributing to a stronger focus on lifecycle sustainability.

Hamada, established in 1973, has extensive experience in environmental technology and industrial recycling, developing material recovery solutions that meet high technical standards and support circular economy models and sustainable industrial development.

The company has conducted feasibility studies since 2022 aimed at supporting environmental protection efforts in Việt Nam, including expanding the reuse and recycling of solar panels.

IREX Energy Joint Stock Company, based in Vũng Tàu, has introduced what it describes as the first domestically produced Agri-PV module designed for dual-use solar and agricultural projects for both domestic and export markets.

The company said solar cells manufactured at its Vũng Tàu plant have been exported to Europe and North America.

Solar and wind power products from IREX have also been used to generate renewable energy on islands and technical platforms in Trường Sa (Spratly) of Việt Nam in recent decades. — VNS