VMARK, DESIGNITY 2026 launched to connect design and industry

HCM CITY — VMARK Vietnam Design Week & Award 2026 and DESIGNITY 2026 – the Vietnam International Design Innovation Fair – were officially launched in HCM City on March 20, aiming to celebrate design excellence, connect the furniture industry with the creative community, and enhance the global presence of Vietnamese design.

According to organisers, the annual VMARK Vietnam Design Award has continued to expand and diversify its categories, recognising creativity across a wide range of fields, including architecture, interior design, product and industrial design, graphic design, fashion, lifestyle, digital art and technology-driven creative solutions. Entries will be assessed based on innovation, functionality, sustainability and commercial viability.

Hồ Tấn Dương, president of the VDAS Design Association in HCM City, said the award, now in its seventh season, is expected to attract around 200 brands and thousands of designers from Việt Nam and abroad.

He stressed that building an interconnected creative ecosystem is essential amid rapid industry transformation.

“Design cannot develop in isolation. We need stronger connections across architecture, interior design, product development, technology and communications to create synergistic value. VMARK serves as a platform for designers to connect with businesses and investors, helping turn ideas into reality,” he said.

He added that design is increasingly playing a central role in corporate development strategies, evolving beyond aesthetics into a key driver of competitiveness.

At the event, Trần Ngọc Danh, founder and CEO of VMARK Vietnam Design Week & Award, highlighted the importance of cross-industry collaboration.

“We are building a platform where designers can directly connect with real estate developers, F&B businesses and manufacturers, turning design thinking into tangible commercial value and positioning Việt Nam as an emerging creative hub in Asia,” she said.

At the event, the organiser of VMARK Vietnam Design Week & Award and Liên Minh Company, organiser of the Vietnam International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair (VIFA EXPO), signed an agreement to co-host DESIGNITY.

Đặng Quốc Hùng, general director of Liên Minh Company, said: “If manufacturing is the foundation of the furniture industry, then design is the key factor that creates differentiation and drives sustainable growth. For Việt Nam’s furniture industry to advance in the global market, stronger linkages between manufacturing and the creative design community are essential.”

He noted that DESIGNITY is envisioned not only as an exhibition, but as an integrated platform connecting design, manufacturing, trade and the broader creative ecosystem.

“DESIGNITY aims to become a strategic platform linking the design community with Việt Nam’s furniture industry – connecting architects, designers, manufacturers, materials and technology; promoting Vietnamese design internationally; enhancing industry value; supporting sustainable growth through exchange and innovation; and positioning Việt Nam as a creative hub in Asia – not just a manufacturing base, but a place where new design trends are created,” he said.

DESIGNITY will take place on June 9–10, 2026, at Thiskyhall Sala in HCM City, and is expected to attract thousands of experts, architects, contractors, premium suppliers and leading real estate developers to discuss the future of Việt Nam’s design industry. — VNS