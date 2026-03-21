MIK Group steps up global partnerships in new growth strategy

HÀ NỘI — MIK Group on Friday hosted the MIK Partnership Summit 2026 at the Fairmont Hanoi, bringing together leading international partners in urban development and real estate under the theme “One Vision. Bolder Moves.”

The event served as a strategic platform for dialogue, providing updates on global trends and outlining the group’s direction for its next phase of growth.

Deputy CEO Nguyễn Dũng Minh said expanding and strengthening both domestic and international partnerships would be a core pillar of the group’s 2026 strategy, aimed at developing projects to international standards while harmonising global values with Vietnamese identity in a sustainable way.

At the summit, MIK Group announced a series of cooperation agreements across multiple areas, further expanding its network of top-tier partners.

These include Turner in international project management, the Urban Land Institute (ULI) in standards development and partnership networks, Accor and Savills in operations, as well as leading Vietnamese contractors Coteccons and Ricons.

Rather than working on a project-by-project basis, MIK Group is shifting towards long-term partnerships, engaging collaborators from the earliest stages to ensure consistency from planning and design to construction and operation. This approach is expected to improve execution efficiency while selectively integrating international standards into Việt Nam’s real estate development landscape.

The summit also attracted participation from prominent global organisations. From the US, Turner International brought more than 120 years of project management experience, alongside leading architectural firms such as Gensler, KPF, Benoy and NBBJ. ULI, with a global network of nearly 50,000 members, contributed insights into urban development research and standards.

Other international partners included G8A (Switzerland), COEN (Singapore), and major hotel operators such as Meliá, Hilton, Accor and IHG.

Experts from Savills, Gensler and ULI shared perspectives on market outlooks, design trends for 2026, and the global real estate landscape, helping to highlight growth drivers for Việt Nam in the coming period.

Three strategic pillars for the next phase

Minh outlined MIK Group’s development strategy based on three pillars: scaling up, optimising efficiency, and strengthening partnerships with leading global players.

He said these priorities reflect rising market demand for higher urban development standards, product consistency, and long-term operational capability.

In terms of scale, MIK Group will continue focusing on integrated urban developments with synchronised amenities, aiming not only to meet housing needs but also to create sustainable living environments. The group plans to roll out more than 20 key projects on a land bank of around 1,400 hectares, comprising over 171,000 apartments and approximately 13,700 low-rise units across Hà Nội, HCM City and other high-potential localities.

Efficiency will remain central throughout development and operations, with a focus on designing living spaces aligned with real demand, optimising mobility, and enhancing community connectivity.

Minh stressed that the group’s strategy prioritises consistency and standards, with core value defined not by the speed of expansion but by stability, reliability and proven long-term efficiency.

International cooperation continues to play a crucial role in raising development standards, with partners involved across the entire value chain, from planning and design to landscaping, construction and operations.

A commitment to quality underpins all three pillars, guiding decisions from project scale and product structure to partnership models.

Alongside its broader strategy, MIK Group is refining its product portfolio with three new-generation high-rise apartment lines — M Series, I Series and K Series — catering to different lifestyle needs, from premium, iconic developments to products aimed at genuine housing demand. The group is also preparing to introduce a new product line for large-scale urban developments.

In terms of market expansion, MIK Group is strengthening its presence in key growth areas such as Hà Nội and HCM City, as well as emerging localities including Hưng Yên, Bắc Ninh, Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh and Tây Ninh.

Notably, in 2026, the group will officially enter the HCM City market with a new-generation Imperia line, including Imperia Sensa Park and a project in Cần Giờ, marking a significant strategic milestone.

At the event, MIK Group also honoured its strategic partners and launched the MIK Millionaire Club, a programme recognising top-performing partners and sales agents. — VNS