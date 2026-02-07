First Glorious Spring Fair records strong sales

HÀ NỘI — Many pavilions at the First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 in Hà Nội have recorded sales of up to billions of Vietnamese đồng as visitor numbers surged in the first days of the event, organisers said on Friday, while Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn urged preparations for an expected weekend peak.

According to Vũ Bá Phú, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, the first four days of the fair received more than 100,000 visitors with footfall rising daily, especially after 10a.m and 7p.m, prompting organisers to extend opening hours by one hour to 10p.m on weekend.

Average sales at local pavilions ranged from VNĐ50 million to VNĐ500 million with the northern provinces of Sơn La and Lào Cai among the top performers, each generating revenue in billions of Vietnam đồng, Phú said. By Febriuary 5, 75 per cent of booths had reported higher daily sales than in the fair’s first three days.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked banks, Viettel Post and VNPost to provide payment and delivery services for exhibitors at the fair, Phú said.

The Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) provides trolleys, allows taxis to pick up passengers within the site and increases tram services to transport visitors in and out and help visitors carry their purchases from booths to their vehicles, VEC’s deputy director general Phạm Thị Hiền said.

VEC also has expanded parking facilities, tightened security, strengthened first-aid services and offered Xanh SM discount codes to consumers.

Touring the fair on Friday, Deputy PM Sơn praised the fair for successfully creating a festive spring atmosphere while ensuring orderly layout, smooth logistics and services as well as quality of goods with most products on display meeting OCOP standards.

Ready for peak shopping weekend

Deputy PM Sơn also urged organisers and relevant agencies to step up preparations for what is expected to be a busy weekend.

He called on the media to sustain coverage so more people would attend the fair, saying visitors did not have to spend heavily but should come to experience the space, scale and cultural values of the event and to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

On supplies, the deputy PM asked local authorities and businesses to ensure sufficient stock in the coming days.

Sơn said organisers should consider inviting more high-profile cultural figures and athletes, including local football and volleyball players, to interact with visitors, saying this could generate positive social impact.

He also encouraged closer coordination with localities to diversify regional cultural performances.

To prepare for the fair’s closing, Deputy PM Sơn asked organisers to early and clearly inform exhibitors and visitors of the end date to avoid rushed dismantling of booths. He said stalls should be allowed to operate until the very last day.

He also requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to prepare a closing ceremony and produce a recap video to document the event and draw lessons for future fairs.

The Deputy PM urged efforts to be hastened to strengthen promotion of Vietnamese products until the fair ends.

Domestic goods needed to improve competitiveness and expand market share amid intensifying competition, he said, adding that if trade promotion is accelerated, many Vietnamese products could expand their global reach.

“I hope ministries, localities and businesses will continue to work closely together to make the first Glorious Spring Fair a complete success,” Deputy PM Sơn said.

The First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 is taking place at Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội, until February 13. — VNS