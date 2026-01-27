Khánh Hòa calls for 231 projects to drive double-digit growth

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Khánh Hòa Province has approved a list of 231 projects to attract investment for the 2026–2030 period, spanning multiple key sectors and aimed at driving double-digit economic growth.

The projects cover a total land-use area of more than 17,000 hectares. They include 70 projects in trade, services and tourism; 43 in urban development and real estate; 41 in energy and renewable energy; 19 in processing and manufacturing; 17 in agriculture; 32 in culture, education and health care; seven in environmental protection; and two in science and technology.

Trade, services and tourism projects are mainly concentrated in Đông Hải Ward, Đô Vinh Ward, Vĩnh Hải Commune and Cà Ná Commune (formerly part of Ninh Thuận Province), as well as in the Nha Trang, Cam Ranh and Ninh Hòa areas.

Urban and real estate projects are located in Phan Rang, Ninh Chữ, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, Diên Khánh, Khánh Vĩnh and surrounding localities.

With significant potential for renewable energy development, the province is attracting related projects, such as wind power, solar power and hydropower plants.

The Khánh Hòa Provincial Party Committee has developed a double-digit growth scenario and is focusing on building four pillars to drive economic growth, namely industry, energy, tourism and services and urban development and construction.

During the 2026–2030 period, the province will concentrate on improving the investment and business environment in tandem with enhancing its provincial competitiveness index, striving to rank among the top 10 provinces and cities nationwide by 2030.

It also aims for 10–11 per cent GRDP growth, over 12 per cent growth in per capita GRDP, US$2.58 billion in exports and at least a 12 per cent rise in State budget revenue.

The province licensed 80 new projects last year, twice as many as in 2024, with total registered investment capital of VNĐ495.3 trillion ($19 billion). Average capital per project reached approximately VNĐ6.2 trillion, nearly 2.9 times higher than the previous year.

This demonstrates a strong shift in investment into Khánh Hòa from quantity to quality, with a focus on large-scale projects. — VNS