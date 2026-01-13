VN-Index breaks 1,900 points for first time

HÀ NỘI — The stock market experienced a significant breakthrough on Tuesday, with the VN-Index crossing the 1,900-point threshold, bolstered by strong performances from the oil and gas sector, state-owned banks and a notable recovery in Vin stocks.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index climbed 25.6 points, or 1.36 per cent, to nearly 1,903 points. Market breadth was firmly positive, with 203 gainers, including 19 stocks hitting their ceiling prices, against 131 decliners.

Liquidity was robust, with more than 1.34 billion shares changing hands on HoSE for a total trading value of nearly VNĐ42.3 trillion (US$1.6 billion).

It was the first time the VN-Index had moved above the 1,900-point level on strong liquidity, signalling sustained investor confidence in leading stocks and reinforcing the broader upward market trend.

In the near term, analysts noted that profit-taking pressure could emerge as the index approaches new highs. However, solid liquidity and positive market breadth remain key pillars supporting overall market sentiment.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks on HoSE, rose by nearly 9 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 2,089.21 points. Fifteen stocks in the VN30 basket advanced, while 13 declined and two were unchanged.

A major driver of the rally was the rebound in Vin stocks, with Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM) and Vinpearl (VPL) all rising by at least 1.9 per cent.

VIC made the largest single contribution to the VN-Index, adding more than 7 points, followed by PV Gas (GAS), VHM, BIDV (BID) and Vietcombank (VCB).

Other stocks, including Việt Nam Rubber Group (GVR), Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR), Sabeco (SAB) and Petrolimex (PLX), also contributed positively.

Oil and gas shares were a standout, with several stocks such as BSR, PLX and PV Drilling (PVD) hitting their ceiling prices.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index closed higher at 252.83 points, up 0.97 points, or 0.39 per cent. Trading value on the northern exchange reached nearly VNĐ2.5 trillion, with more than 109.6 million shares changing hands.

The VN-Index’s move above 1,900 points provided an opportunity for foreign investors to take profits after four consecutive sessions of net buying. On the day, foreign investors recorded net sales of VNĐ488.52 billion on HoSE. — BIZHUB/VNS