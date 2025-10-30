Oxford University launches new pioneer scholarship scheme

OXFORD — Oxford University has announced the establishment of the Oxford Pioneer Scholarship Scheme, a landmark initiative that underscores the growing collaboration in education and scientific research between Việt Nam and the UK.

The launch ceremony took place on Wednesday in the presence of Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, alongside senior leaders from both nations.

With an initial endowment of $23.5 million, comprising $18 million contributed by Vietjet chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo and $5.4 million co-funded by the University of Oxford, the Oxford Pioneer Scholarship Scheme aims to provide long-term opportunities for exceptional students and researchers, with a particular focus on Vietnamese scholars.

To date, $925,500 has been disbursed to support 11 outstanding Vietnamese scholars currently pursuing studies at Oxford in the fields of education, chemistry, clinical medicine, genomic medicine and business administration.

Speaking at the meeting, General Secretary Tô Lâm welcomed the partnerships between the University of Oxford and Vietnamese enterprises and research institutions, particularly the collaboration with SOVICO Group and Vietjet.

He expressed his hope that these collaborations would continue to expand, transforming knowledge, science and technology into practical programmes and projects that serve the people and contribute to the country’s development.

The General Secretary emphasised that education, training and scientific research are key pillars of the Việt Nam-UK relationship, expressing his confidence that these pillars will continue to flourish in the years ahead, further strengthening the two countries’ Strategic Partnership and paving the way for its forthcoming elevation.

Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said that Oxford is proud to be working together on initiatives that address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. She added that the university celebrates the achievements made together and looks forward to expanding collaboration in education, research, and innovation with Việt Nam.

Vietjet chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo said knowledge is the seed of peace and sustainable prosperity.

Thảo said she hoped that this scholarship will empower young Vietnamese to engage confidently with the world, carrying knowledge, compassion to serve their homeland and humanity.

Scholarship recipient Phạm Minh Phương, said the Oxford Pioneer Scholarship has given her the opportunity to study and grow in one of the world’s leading research environments - dynamic, creative and inspiring.

"With financial support worth billions of Vietnamese dong each year, Vietnamese students can pursue their studies with confidence and motivation, striving to contribute meaningful research to humanity,” she said.

Phương has completed her Master’s degree in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry at the University of Oxford, and is currently a fourth-year DPhil (Doctoral) researcher at the University. — VNS