Blockchain and digital assets: expanding career prospects for technology students

HÀ NỘI — Asia has surpassed North America to become the region with the largest blockchain workforce, with India, Việt Nam and Singapore emerging as prominent talent hubs in the digital economy, according to the 2025 report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The report identifies fintech engineers and digital-asset specialists among the ten fastest-growing occupations globally through 2030.

These insights were highlighted by Nguyễn Vân Hiền, Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA), at the seminar 'Digital Assets: Opportunities, Risks and Scam Detection' jointly organised by the VBA, the ABAII Academy of Blockchain and AI Innovation, and the College of Technology, National Economics University.

The event formed part of the ABAII Unitour 2025 series, which aims to enhance university students’ understanding of blockchain, digital-asset management, and artificial intelligence (AI), while equipping them with practical insights into future career opportunities in the digital economy. Nearly 800 students and faculty members participated in the seminar.

Hiền said that the global digital-asset market has continued to expand rapidly, reaching a capitalisation exceeding US$3.8 trillion, with over 600 million users and more than 25 million tokens issued worldwide. Việt Nam currently ranks seventh globally and third in the Asia-Pacific region for blockchain adoption, with over 17 million digital-asset holders.

She added that Việt Nam is entering a “golden phase” in the regulated development of digital-asset markets.

“Việt Nam is not only a potential market but also a promising source of technology talent, provided that the sector develops along a strategic and sustainable path,"Hiền said.

"With a large and digitally skilled student population, we are well-positioned to become a regional hub for blockchain professionals.”

Citing data from Chainalysis, she noted that Việt Nam has consistently ranked among the top 10 countries worldwide for digital-asset adoption for three consecutive years, with user growth averaging 20-25 per cent annually.

Investment inflows into Việt Nam’s blockchain ecosystem between July 2024 and June 2025 exceeded $220 billion, placing the country third in the Asia-Pacific region, after India and the Republic of Korea.

Over the next three to five years, employment in blockchain will increasingly shift from purely technical roles toward governance, compliance and legal-technology domains, as markets demand higher capacities in on-chain data analytics, digital-asset project evaluation and smart-contract auditing.

The TopDev 2025 Report similarly forecasts that Việt Nam will require approximately 200,000 additional professionals in blockchain, fintech and AI within the next three years.

Among the most sought-after positions are blockchain developers, on-chain data analysts and digital-asset legal specialists, reflecting the diversification of the digital-skills landscape.

In alignment with this trend, Hairil Izwan Isamuddin, Regional Director, Southeast Asia, CompTIA, emphasised the importance of achieving globally recognised skill standards to enhance both competency and income levels among Vietnamese professionals.

He said individuals who obtain international IT certifications such as A+, Network+, and Security+ typically earn 20-30 per cent higher salaries than the market average and enjoy improved access to positions within global technology corporations.

“Vietnamese students are at a pivotal stage in advancing their digital competencies. With rigorous training and internationally recognised certification, they can compete on equal footing within the global technology workforce,” he added.

He also announced that CompTIA is partnering with the ABAII Academy to introduce international certification and training programs tailored to Vietnamese students, enabling them to meet the evolving skill requirements of the blockchain and cybersecurity industries - two of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide.

From a broader perspective, blockchain and digital assets are no longer viewed merely as technological innovations but as strategic components of the emerging digital economy, generating new categories of high-value employment.

For Việt Nam, where the youth demographic is both technologically adept and globally oriented, this transformation presents a unique opportunity: to cultivate a workforce capable of contributing to international blockchain ecosystems and reinforcing the country’s position within the global digital value chain. —VNS