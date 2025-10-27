Vietjet launches direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Đà Nẵng

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietjet has launched a new route linking Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur with the coastal city of Đà Nẵng, marking the airline’s third connection between the two countries.

Following services to Hà Nội and HCM City, the Đà Nẵng–Kuala Lumpur route brings Vietjet’s total flights between Việt Nam and Malaysia to 42 per week.

The new service further expands Vietjet’s international network, connecting not only two key destinations but also strengthening its reach across the Asia-Pacific region. The airline said in a statement that it aims to become a bridge between nations and a link for global culture and economic exchange.

Đà Nẵng has long been a favourite destination for travellers, known for its iconic Golden Bridge, pristine beaches and vibrant local cuisine. Beyond its appeal as a resort city, it serves as a gateway to Việt Nam’s Central Heritage Road, leading to the ancient town of Hội An, the former imperial capital of Huế and the sacred Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s dynamic and cosmopolitan hub, is celebrated for the Petronas Twin Towers, its bustling Chinatown and a mix of Islamic, Christian and Hindu landmarks that create a vibrant multicultural atmosphere from day to night.

Honoured at ASEAN Business Awards 2025

Vietjet has also been named the Grand Winner in the Tourism category at the ASEAN Business Awards (ABA) 2025, held on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.

The prestigious recognition reaffirms Vietjet’s position as a leading enterprise in promoting tourism, cultural exchange and sustainability, celebrating the airline’s outstanding contributions to connecting Southeast Asia with the world.

Vietjet has been honoured for its new-age airline model, modern fleet and innovative services, with safe and efficient operations. It currently operates a fleet of 130 aircraft serving 170 domestic and international routes, having transported more than 250 million passengers across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Driven by the aspiration to make flying accessible to everyone, Vietjet continues to expand its flight network, innovate its services and promote the image of a vibrant and dynamic Southeast Asia on the global stage,” said Hồ Ngọc Yến Phương, Vietjet’s vice president and chief financial officer.

The ABA, hosted by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) since 2007, serves as a premier platform celebrating outstanding enterprises that have made significant contributions to ASEAN's economic growth, integration and shared prosperity. — VNS