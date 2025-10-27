Going digital key to expanding market reach

HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation is no longer an option, but an inevitable requirement for Vietnamese enterprises to enhance competitiveness, expand market reach, and integrate more deeply into global value chains, said Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) Vũ Bá Phú at a seminar on Monday as part of the Autumn Fair 2025 in Hà Nội.

The seminar, themed 'Enhancing Vietnamese Enterprises through Digital Technology and Global Market Connectivity – Go Digital, Go Global', brought together experts, business leaders and international organisations, affirming Việt Nam’s strong commitment to making digital transformation a driving force for modern trade.

Phú noted that digital technology and e-commerce have become new engines of export growth, helping businesses reach consumers worldwide, reduce intermediary costs and boost brand value and marketing efficiency. He emphasised that in the context of globalisation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, digital transformation is essential for Vietnamese enterprises to stay competitive and join global supply chains.

Experts at the event shared practical models and experiences, stressing that firms need comprehensive digital strategies that extend beyond sales to include production, management, marketing and customer service.

Vietrade representatives said the agency is actively supporting the business community through initiatives such as partnerships with major e-commerce platforms, training in digital skills and guidance on applying big data and artificial intelligence in trade promotion.

“Through activities under the Go Digital – Go Global programme, we aim to build an intelligent export ecosystem, helping Vietnamese enterprises not only sell products but also establish reputable and sustainable Vietnamese brands in the international market,” a Vietrade official said.

The seminar was among many activities under the Autumn Fair’s trade promotion programme, providing opportunities for Vietnamese companies to meet international partners and explore export cooperation through digital platforms. Within the fairgrounds, the organisers set up Buyer Lounges to facilitate negotiations, contract signings and media coverage of trade deals.

Many start-ups and small enterprises - often challenged by limited access to global distribution channels - received tailored advice and e-commerce solutions suited to their sectors. Beyond expanding export channels, the programme aims to strengthen digital capacity among Vietnamese firms, contributing to the implementation of the National Digital Transformation Strategy and enhancing the global standing of Vietnamese products.

Phú added that Vietrade will continue cooperating with international organisations and business associations to promote training, trade data sharing and participation in cross-border e-commerce platforms.

“In the digital era, Vietnamese enterprises can only reach the world if they dare to innovate, invest and transform. We are standing before a great opportunity - and a great responsibility - to elevate the Vietnamese brand with Vietnamese intelligence and technology,” he said.

The seminar concluded in a collaborative atmosphere, sparking numerous ideas for partnership. International experts praised Việt Nam’s proactive efforts to guide export enterprises in digital transformation, calling it a strategic step toward deeper integration into the global digital economy.

Held under the theme "Connecting People with Production and Business", the Autumn Fair runs from October 25 to November 4 at the Việt Nam National Exhibition Centre, Hà Nội — VNS