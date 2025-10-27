Eco-friendly goods draw crowds at Việt Nam’s first Autumn Fair

HÀ NỘI — Eco-friendly, nature-based products proved to be the biggest draw at the inaugural Golden Autumn Fair 2025, as visitors flocked to booths offering 'green, clean and safe' options.

Mù Cang Chải Mushroom Co Ltd from Lào Cai Province attracted a steady stream of fairgoers eager to taste its range of mushrooms and medicinal fungi.

“We cannot count the number of visitors in the first morning but it was far more than we expected,” said director Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, speaking to Công Thương (Industry and Trade) newspaper. “We sold out several tonnes and are sending more stock this afternoon and tomorrow morning.”

The company’s products meet ISO 2018 standards and were recognised with a three-star OCOP rating in 2023. They are registered with the provincial agricultural quality authority and are sold domestically in Hà Nội, HCM City and other provinces, as well as exported to Taiwan.

Close by, Thiên Nhiên Việt Import Export Co Ltd also enjoyed heavy footfall. Northern-market Development Manager Khuất Thị Thanh Huyền said that since the fair opened “we have hardly had a break from visitors coming to learn about, buy and sample our products.”

She highlighted that the firm’s herbal extracts are fully natural, free of artificial flavourings and preservatives and tailored for diet and health-conscious consumers. The products are produced to VietGAP standards and exported to 28 countries, including Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Japan and South Korea.

“Notably, our gotu kola extract is the first Vietnamese product exported to the European market,” she said.

Huyền added that demand for green, safe and health-oriented products in Việt Nam is rising sharply, which she sees as a promising sign. “This is the reason besides export markets we are targeting our domestic market of 100 million people,” she said.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Hoa, visiting from HCM City, said she came to Hà Nội to explore the fair and choose green-clean products for her family before touring the capital.

“We are trying the product today and if the quality is good we will continue to support it via the packaging information,” she said.

Likewise, Lục Thị Tâm, from Thường Tín Ward of Hà Nội, came with her children and grandchildren. She selected naturally-derived products such as Thái Nguyên tea and additive-free bánh đa, saying: “Visiting the Autumn Fair shows me that Việt Nam has many high-quality products that can stand alongside any country in the world. I hope the Fair will be held annually to help consumers access clearly-sourced products.”

According to experts, to satisfy green-clean-safe demand, Vietnamese firms must step up quality by complying with established standards and take stronger responsibility to consumers and society by producing safe, good products.

The Autumn Fair 2025 offered a dual advantage. It enabled consumers to buy high-quality, safe and naturally-sourced goods and allowed producers to engage directly with consumers, thereby enhancing brand credibility and reputation. — BIZHUB/VNS