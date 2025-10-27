Vingroup to develop 6,300-ha urban mega-project in Congo

KINSHASA, DRC — Việt Nam’s leading private conglomerate Vingroup and the government of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore and develop a 6,300-hectare riverfront urban complex, one of the largest urban projects in Central Africa.

The MoU outlines cooperation in large-scale urban development and green mobility initiatives, marking a significant milestone in the growing partnership between Việt Nam and Congo. The agreement reflects the shared vision of both sides towards sustainable urban growth and improving the quality of life for Kinshasa’s residents, Vingroup said in a statement on Saturday.

The planned mega-project is located between the southern bank of the Congo River and the northern area of N’djili International Airport, a strategic site central to Kinshasa’s long-term expansion plan.

Covering 6,300 hectares, the complex will feature residential zones, villas, apartment complexes, hospitals, schools, shopping centres, hotels and entertainment areas along with a future administrative district for government ministries and agencies.

Designed to become a new modern urban hub for Kinshasa, the project aims to serve both residents and visitors while showcasing the city’s transformation. According to the agreement, the city will allocate land to Vingroup free of charge to facilitate the development.

Under the MoU, the two sides will also cooperate on green transportation projects, including the deployment of electric bus and taxi systems and EV charging infrastructure operated by VinFast — Vingroup’s electric vehicle arm — and Green and Smart Mobility JSC (GSM), operator of Xanh SM, Southeast Asia’s first all-electric ride-hailing service.

The partnership envisions the gradual replacement of over 300,000 gasoline-powered vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs). VinFast will supply suitable EV models and electric buses while supporting the development of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes and charging stations. The Kinshasa government has committed to providing land for the charging infrastructure as part of its green transition strategy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Daniel Bumba Lubaki, Governor of Kinshasa, said: “We welcome Vingroup’s presence in Kinshasa. We have witnessed firsthand the remarkable achievements Vingroup has made in Việt Nam and many other countries around the world. With its extensive international experience in urban development and infrastructure, we believe this partnership will mark a significant milestone, paving the way for a more modern, sustainable and vibrant urban future for the people of Kinshasa.”

Lê Thị Thu Thủy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, added: “We are confident that this collaboration will help transform the city’s landscape, foster sustainable development, and create long-term benefits not only for Kinshasa but also for the entire Democratic Republic of the Congo.” — VNS