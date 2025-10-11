Sacombank launches Visa Signature Golf Long Biên credit card

HCM CITY — Sacombank has partnered with Long Biên Investment Corporation to launch the Visa Signature Golf Long Biên international credit card, a premium product designed exclusively for golf enthusiasts who regularly play at Long Biên Golf Course in Hà Nội and Tân Sơn Nhất Golf Course in HCM City.

The new card offers a secure, modern payment solution along with a host of privileges tailored for the golfing community. It marks a strategic step in Sacombank’s efforts to diversify its card portfolio and reinforces its pioneering role in providing personalised financial solutions for different customer segments.

With the Sacombank Visa Signature Golf Long Biên card, customers will receive three complimentary golf rounds at Long Biên and Tân Sơn Nhất golf courses upon activation and payment of the annual fee. Cardholders who spend at least VNĐ150 million (US$5,683) per quarter will earn one additional round, up to four rounds per year.

Cardholders also enjoy a Priority Pass with two complimentary visits to international airport lounges, offering a comfortable and premium travel experience..

Other golf-related privileges include free daily caddy booking service (once per day), 50 free practice balls per day, and a 10 per cent discount at Long Biên restaurants and Pro Shop stores, depending on each golf course’s policy.

Beyond golf benefits, the card provides a host of premium features such as global travel insurance coverage of up to VNĐ11.6 billion ($439,554), cash withdrawals at ATMs, flexible payments via POS/mPOS and online channels worldwide, compatibility with modern payment platforms (Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Garmin Pay), advanced EMV chip security, and seamless card management through the Sacombank Pay digital banking app.

Phạm Đức Duy, deputy director of Sacombank’s Retail Banking Division, said: “With the Visa Signature Golf Long Biên card, Sacombank aims to offer golfers not only a convenient payment method but also a card that complements their premium lifestyle. It reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting customers’ diverse needs and aspirations.”

Trần Ngọc Hải, general director of Long Biên Investment Corporation, said: “Our collaboration with Sacombank to launch the Visa Signature Golf Long Biên card will enrich the experience for customers within the Long Biên ecosystem. The exclusive privileges integrated into the card enable golfers to enjoy their practice, tournaments, and leisure time to the fullest, while underscoring the growing strength of Việt Nam’s golfing community.” — VNS