Việt Nam – China friendship exchange fortifies business ties in Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — The Việt Nam – China Friendship Association of Hải Phòng city, alongside the China Business Association in Việt Nam and relevant agencies, co-hosted the countries' 2025 friendship exchange in the northern port city on Friday.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoàng Minh Cường, in his address, highlighted Hải Phòng’s history of vibrant people-to-people exchanges. This year’s event, focused on people-to-people diplomacy and business connectivity, underscores the vitality and potential of cooperation with Chinese partners, he said, stressing its role in reinforcing traditional friendship, exploring new collaboration areas, and fostering a community of shared prosperity in the city.

Hải Phòng considers cooperation with Chinese localities and enterprises one of its top priorities in external relations and investment promotion, he said.

According to him, the city now maintains cooperative ties with six Chinese localities and has welcomed numerous delegations from major Chinese firms and business associations in recent years, thus further deepening people-to-people, locality-to-locality, and business ties between Hải Phòng and China.

Hải Phòng now hosts 1,737 foreign-invested projects worth US$50.3 billion from 44 countries and territories. Of these, 769 projects valued at $12.77 billion come from China, representing over a quarter of the city’s total foreign direct investment inflows.

Investors praised Hải Phòng’s strides in administrative reform, investment attraction, and its crucial role in advancing Việt Nam – China co-operation.

Cao Ping, General Director of ADHES Vietnam Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., described Hải Phòng as a key port city and gateway to northern Việt Nam, boasting a strategic location, strong industrial potential, and a promising market outlook.

She added that local authorities have shown utmost efforts in streamlining administrative processes and improving the business environment, with approvals now processed more swiftly. “This reflects Hải Phòng’s firm commitment to supporting the business community”, she said. — VNS