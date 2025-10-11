Huế partners with Saigon Co.op to bring local products to shoppers nationwide

HCM CITY — The Huế City Cooperative Alliance, the Huế Young Entrepreneurs Association, and the Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) on October 10 signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen supply chain linkages and promote the distribution of Huế’s signature products through supermarket systems and modern retail channels nationwide.

At the signing ceremony in HCM City, more than 80 distinctive products from over 15 Huế enterprises were officially added to Saigon Co.op’s distribution network. The initiative concretises the tripartite cooperation, creating favourable conditions for Huế’s goods to reach consumers across the country more effectively.

Nguyễn Văn Hùng, vice chairman of the Huế City Cooperative Alliance, said Huế has more than 320 cooperatives with 100,000 members producing a wide range of unique products, from agricultural and aquatic goods to traditional processed items.

“The partnership with Saigon Co.op will open a stable consumption channel, helping Vietnamese products strengthen their foothold in the domestic market while enhancing competitiveness in the context of international integration,” he said.

With 36 years of development and nearly 800 retail outlets nationwide, Saigon Co.op is one of Việt Nam’s leading modern retailers, serving more than one million customers daily.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, deputy general director of Saigon Co.op, said: “This is not merely a signing ceremony but a long-term commitment. Saigon Co.op will support Huế in bringing its local products to consumers and turning them into familiar brands on store shelves across the country.”

The cooperation is regarded as an effective trilateral model. The Huế City Cooperative Alliance will gather and select qualified products, assist with legal and quality certification, and propose the development of Saigon Co.op sales points in Huế. The Huế Young Entrepreneurs Association will connect the business community, support marketing and brand promotion, and help enterprises join trade fairs and promotion programmes.

Meanwhile, Saigon Co.op will guide producers on product standards and procedures, create favourable conditions for Huế goods to enter its retail network, and promote them through its nationwide channels.

Trần Đức Minh, chairman of the Huế Young Entrepreneurs Association, said that the agreement opens a new direction for Huế businesses.

“We are committed to transparent production and consistent quality to meet the strict requirements of modern retail systems,” he said. — VNS