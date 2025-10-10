Politics & Law
Home Economy

Four transferred banks show strong recovery after restructuring

October 10, 2025 - 15:45
Four banks — CBBank, Oceanbank, GPBank and DongABank — have transformed their operations, financial standing and technology over the past year, helping to stabilise and strengthen Việt Nam’s banking system.

 

Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyễn Thị Hồng said basically, the 4 mandatory transferred banks completed their organisational structure model and consolidated their senior personnel. Photo thoibaonganhang.vn

HÀ NỘI – After nearly a year of mandatory transfer, four banks — CBBank, Oceanbank, GPBank and DongABank — have shown significant improvements in operations, finance and technology, contributing to the overall recovery of Việt Nam’s banking system, according to State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Governor Nguyễn Thị Hồng.

Earlier this year, the SBV completed the mandatory transfer of the four vulnerable banks to stronger institutions — Vietcombank, MB, HDBank and VPBank — as part of efforts to stabilise and strengthen the financial sector.

Hồng said the four banks had basically completed their organisational structures and consolidated senior management.

They have also rebranded, launching new names and brand identities that leverage the reputation of their acquiring banks to build customer confidence.

In addition to reviewing and restructuring their operating networks, the banks have sought SBV approval to expand and optimise their branch systems, helping to reduce costs and reach more customers.

They have also been gradually upgrading and modernising their information technology systems to ensure secure, efficient and continuous operations.

Notably, the four transferred banks have achieved strong growth in total assets, deposits and outstanding loans. Bad debts are being steadily resolved, with some institutions reporting profits or reduced losses compared to the same period in 2024.

Hồng said the banks had essentially met the goals set for Phase 1 of the Mandatory Transfer Plan.

She urged the transferred banks, their sponsoring institutions and relevant SBV departments to work closely to address challenges and support implementation of the transfer plans, with the aim of restoring normal operations, strengthening financial health and ensuring long-term stability. — BIZHUB/VNS

Economy

Outstanding digital technology companies in 2025 honoured

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Hoàng Phương emphasised that over the past decade, with the efforts of VINASA, the programme has firmly established its position, becoming an annual event with significant influence and reputation within the Vietnamese digital technology community.
Economy

Strategy sets to develop sustainable, efficient, high value-added logistics industry

The strategy sketches out orientations to create breakthroughs in finalising the legal and institutional framework to improve the business environment, encourage all economic sectors to join logistics development, promote international integration, and strengthen state management and law enforcement in the logistics sector in line with market mechanisms and international law and practices

